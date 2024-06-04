GIFT a SubscriptionGift
NADA revokes Bajrang Punia’s provisional suspension

Published - June 04, 2024 01:16 am IST - KOLKATA:

Y. B. Sarangi
| Photo Credit: PTI

A National Anti-Doping Disciplinary Panel has revoked wrestler Bajrang Punia’s provisional suspension on technical grounds.

Bajrang was handed a provisional suspension on April 23 for allegedly refusing to give his urine sample for dope testing at the selection trials for the Olympics qualifiers held at Sonipat on March 10.

The Disciplinary Panel, comprising Sunny Choudhary, Dr. Rana Chengappa and Abantika Deka, on May 31 noted that “the notice of charge is yet to be issued to the athlete” and ordered “the provisional suspension of the athlete is revoked till NADA decides to issue the notice of charge to the athlete for the violation of anti-doping rules.”

It is premature to go into the merits and demerits of the case, said the panel, adding if NADA decides to issue the notice of charge to the athlete then the matter will be listed for final hearing.

In his reply to the April 23 notification, Bajrang, who was previously approached by a NADA official for testing on December 13 with an expired kit, had submitted his explanation for refusing to give his sample because of his past experience and had said that he had not received any response to the email written by him to NADA over the issue.

