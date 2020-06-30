NADA launches mobile application

The National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) on Tuesday launched a mobile application to provide athletes easy access to information on various aspects of sport, prohibited substances and dope-testing.

The app was launched by Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju through video-conferencing in the presence of Sports Secretary Ravi Mittal and NADA director-general Navin Agarwal.

“I congratulate NADA on this initiative. It is very important because we are working towards clean sports and the first step in that direction is to create awareness and provide relevant, accessible information so that athletes know which medication or substances are not to be used. With this, athletes can check for themselves the list of prohibited substances and don’t have to depend on anyone else for assistance,” Rijiju said.

One-stop guide

NADA sees the app as a one-stop guide for all anti-doping and medication-related information. Besides providing detailed information on commonly-prescribed medicines, it allows athletes in the Registered Testing Pool to update their whereabouts and record availability for testing and learn about disciplinary and appeal panel decisions.

The app has been available online since the beginning of this year but was formally launched only now.