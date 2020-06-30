NADA launches mobile application

The National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) on Tuesday launched a mobile application to provide athletes easy access to information on various aspects of sport, prohibited substances and dope-testing.
The app was launched by Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju through video-conferencing in the presence of Sports Secretary Ravi Mittal and NADA director-general Navin Agarwal.
“I congratulate NADA on this initiative. It is very important because we are working towards clean sports and the first step in that direction is to create awareness and provide relevant, accessible information so that athletes know which medication or substances are not to be used. With this, athletes can check for themselves the list of prohibited substances and don’t have to depend on anyone else for assistance,” Rijiju said.
One-stop guide
NADA sees the app as a one-stop guide for all anti-doping and medication-related information. Besides providing detailed information on commonly-prescribed medicines, it allows athletes in the Registered Testing Pool to update their whereabouts and record availability for testing and learn about disciplinary and appeal panel decisions.
The app has been available online since the beginning of this year but was formally launched only now.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath