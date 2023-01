Mysterious Angel reigns supreme in the South India Oaks

January 06, 2023 09:48 pm | Updated 09:48 pm IST

Deshmukh’s Mysterious Angel ridden by P. Ajeeth Kumar claimed the South India Oaks (2,400m), the star attraction of the races here on Friday (Jan. 6). The winner is the property Mr. Kersi Homy Vachha.

Mysterious Angel took a smart jump and was well set in the second position till the last 250m. The filly responded resolutely to Ajeeth’s urgings, took over from the long-time leader Place Vendome in the last 150m and held on gamely from the late and fast finishing Forever.

1. REVELATION HANDICAP (Div. II): TRUMP BABY (Kiran Rai) 1, Memory Lane (Antony Raj) 2, Zaneta (Akshay Kumar) 3 and Touch Of Fury (S. Kamble) 4. Snk, 4-1/4 and 3. 1m, 14.34s. ₹26 (w), 12, 31 and 10 (p), SHP: 83, FP: 482, Q: 194, Tla: 808. Owner: Mr. Ujash Mahendra Patel. Trainer: Fazal Ul Rehman.

2. REVELATION HANDICAP (Div. I): ATTENBOROUGH (S. Kamble) 1, Preakness (Yash Narredu) 2, Safety (Inayat) 3 and Sinatra (Akshay Kumar) 4. 1, hd and 1-1/4. 1m, 13.36s. ₹27 (w), 15, 10 and 18 (p), SHP: 38, FP: 75, Q: 36, Tla: 170. Owners: M/s. Kishore P. Rungta & Adhirajsingh Jodha. Trainer: A.S. Jodha.

3. RAZEEN PLATE: SURYAKRISHI (Srinath) 1, Celeste (Yash Narredu) 2, Mr Starc (Ashhad Asbar) 3 and Zen Zero (P. Sai Kumar) 4. Nose, 5 and 5. 1m, 7.83s. ₹16 (w), 10, 11 and 33 (p), SHP: 38, FP: 43, Q: 27, Tla: 285. Owner: Mr. Karlapati Ramnath Apparo. Trainer: J.E. Mckeown.

4. GREY GASTON HANDICAP: ROYAL MONARCH (Farid Ansari) 1, Lordship (B. Dharshan) 2, Diamond And Pearls (Antony Raj) 3 and Torbert (Koshi Kumar) 4. 1-1/4, 3/4 and 3/4. 1m, 26.32s. ₹36 (w), 14, 19 and 13 (p), SHP: 41, FP: 248. Q: 95, Tla: 792. Owner: M.A.M. Ramaswamy Chettiar of Chettinad Charitable Trust. Trainer: R. Foley.

5. ALAINDAIR HANDICAP: INTIMIDATOR (Srinath) 1, Three Of A Kind (P. Sai Kumar) 2, Fast Play (Koshi Kumar) 3 and Catalyst (Farid Ansari) 4. 5-1/4, 1-1.4 and lnk. 1m, 43.08s. ₹17 (w), 13, 10 and 15 (p), SHP: 30, FP: 124, Q: 79, Tla: 337. Owner: M/s. Sarainaga Racing. Trainer: J.E. Mckeown.

6. SOUTH INDIA OAKS: MYSTERIOUS ANGEL (Smuggler’s Cove-Mykonos) P. Ajeeth Kumar 1, FOREVER (Planetaire-Manila) Yash Narred 2, ANDORRA (Winn Legend-Auburn Beauty) Srinath 3 and PLACE VENDOME (Phoenix Tower-Aquamarine) P. Trevor 4. Nk, 2-1/4 and lnk. 2m, 34.33s. ₹378 (w), 85, 10 and 170 (p), SHP: 21, FP: 1,931, Q: 132, Tla: 6,281. Owner: Mr. Kersi Homy Vachha. Trainer: Deshmukh.

7. MANITOU HANDICAP: FIAT JUSTITIA (B. Dharshan) 1, Stern Maiden (P. Sai Kumar) 2, Zucardi (Yash Narredu) 3 and Pappa Rich (Koshi Kumar) 4. 1-1/2, shd and 1-1/4. 1m, 1.27s. ₹35 (w), 12, 15 and 15 (p), SHP: 40, FP: 250, Q: 221, Tla: 620. Owners: Mr. S. Ganapathy & Mr. C.R. Bala Kumar. Trainer Mandanna.

8. MULTIDIMENSIONAL HANDICAP: WINNING LEGACY (Dashrath Singh) 1, Augusta (Akshay Kumar) 2, Lady Blazer (S. Kamble) 3 and Be Calm (Koshi Kumar) 4. 1-3/4, lnk and 1-1/2. 1m, 14.21s. ₹40 (w), 40, 28 and 19 (p), SHP: 34, FP: 181, Q: 107, Tla: 834. Owners: Mr. Neil Madan Bahal & M/s. Jai-Govind Stud Agri Farm. Trainer: A.S. Jodha.

Jackpot: ₹11,581 (5 tkts.), Runner-up: 1,772 (14 tkts.), Mini Jkt: 3,407 (4 tkts.), Tr (i): 161 (163 tkts.), (ii): 2,006 (12 tkts.)