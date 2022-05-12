Mydeen shocks top seed Om
Special Correspondent
New Delhi
Levin Safoor Mydeen shocked top seed Om Verma 7-5, 6-2 in the boys semifinals of the Asian under-14 tennis tournament at the Modern School courts, Barakhamba Road, on Thursday. In the final to be played on Saturday, Mydeen will take on Vaibhav Charotia.
The girls’ final will be between Aleena Farid and Prachi Malik.
The results (semifinals):
Boys: Levin Safoor Mydeen bt Om Verma 7-5, 6-2; Vaibhav Charotia bt Om Patel 6-3, 6-3.
Girls: Aleena Farid bt Arachyaa Verma 7-6(4), 6-0; Prachi Malik bt Shaivi Dalal 6-2, 6-3.
