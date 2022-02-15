My Opinion for South India St. Leger

My Opinion, who maintains form, may repeat in the South India St. Leger, the chief event of the races to be held here on Wednesday (Feb. 16).

1. PURE ELATION HANDICAP (1,100m), rated 20 to 45 (no whip), 1-45 p.m.: 1. Grand Royal (3) Ankit Pal 60, 2. Amarone (4) M.S. Deora 57.5, 3. King Roger (2) Ashhad Asbar 57, 4. Three Of A Kind (5) S. Kamble 54, 5. Bright Light (7) C. Umesh 53.5, 6. First Empress (8) Nakhat Singh 53.5, 7. Renzaccio (6) Manikandan 53.5 and 8. Knott So Knotty (1) Shahar Babu 52.

1. FIRST EMPRESS, 2. AMARONE, 3. BRIGHT LIGHT

2. STAR VISION HANDICAP (Div. II), (1,200m), 5-y-o & over, rated 20 to 45, 2-15: 1. Yaadein (8) K.V. Baskar 60, 2. Red Hot Jet (4) Yash Narredu 57.5, 3. Sifan (5) Aman 57.5, 4. Star Glitter (10) C. Brisson 57, 5. Sea Script (2) C. Umesh 55, 6. Lord Of The Turf (6) Nakhat Singh 54.5, 7. Big Treasure (1) P. Sai Kumar 54, 8. God’s Wish (7) Manikandan 54, 9. Fabulous Show (9) M. Bhaskar 53.5. and 10. Majestic Charmer (3) M.S. Deora 53.

1. SEA SCRIPT, 2. RED HOT JET, 3. MAJESTIC CHARMER

3. STAR VISION HANDICAP (Div. I), (1,200m), 5-y-o & over, rated 20 to 45, 2-45: 1. Protea (5) Dhanu Singh 60, 2. Shadow Of Love (1) Yash Narredu 59, 3. Eyes Of Falcon (9) Aman 58.5, 4. Striking Distance (4) A. Ayaz Khan 58, 5. Undeniable (3) P. Sai Kumar 56.5, 6. El Politico (—) (—) 55.5, 7. Grey Twilight (8) P. Surya 55, 8. Full Of Surprise (2) K. Mukesh Kumar 54, 9. Glorious Victory (6) Inayat 54 and 10. Wonderful Era (7) Farhan Alam 52.

1. UNDENIABLE, 2. PROTEA, 3. SHADOW OF LOVE

4. ROMANTIC FANTASY PLATE (1,200m), maiden 3-y-o only (Terms), 3-15: 1. Romualdo (5) C. Umesh 56, 2. Sporting Spirit (2) Suraj Narredu 56, 3. Supreme Dance (9) Farhan Alam 56, 4. Augusta (1) Akshay Kumar 54.5, 5. Bohemian Star (8) Nakhat Singh 54.5, 6. Dancing Grace (6) C. Brisson 54.5, 7. Laudree (3) C.S. Jodah 54.5, 8. Ocean Love (7) Manikandan 54.5 and 9. Swiss Girl (4) Dhanu Singh 54.5.

1. SPORTING SPIRIT, 2. AUGUSTA, 3. LAUDREE

5. MIGHTY CRUSADER HANDICAP (1,800m), rated 20 to 45 (0 to 19 eligible), 3-45: 1. Dont Dilly Dally (6) M.S. Deora 60, 2. Arc De Triomphe (5) C.S. Jodha 59, 3. Glorious Sunlight (2) A.M. Alam 56.5, 4. Illustrious Ruler (3) Nakhat Singh 55.5, 5. Easy Rider (1) Yash Narredu 54 and 6. War Chieftain (4) C. Umesh 52.

1. EASY RIDER, 2. ARC DE TRIOMPHE, 3. ILLUSTRIOUS RULER

6. ZODIAC HANDICAP (1,800m), rated 40 to 65 (20 to 39 eligible), 4-15: 1. Divina (4) C. Brisson 60, 2. Avellino (1) P. Vikram 59.5, 3. Pirate’s Love (6) K. Mukesh Kumar 56.5, 4. Walking Brave (8) Nikhil Naidu 56.5, 5. Royal Commander (7) Nakhat Singh 56, 6. Waytogo (2) C. Umesh 55, 7. Django (5) Yash Narredu 54 and 8. Wellington (3) C.S. Jodha 52.5.

1. DJANGO, 2. WALKING BRAVE, 3. WELLINGTON

7. SOUTH INDIAN ST. LEGER (Gr. II), (2,800m), 4-y-o & over (Terms), 4-45: 1. My Opinion (1) Akshay Kumar 58, 2. Lake Tahoe (3) Yash Narredu 56.5 and 3. November Rain (2) Suraj Narredu 55.

1. MY OPINION, 2. LAKE TAHOE

8. LIGHT MY WAY HANDICAP (1,400m), rated 00 to 25, 5-15: 1. Royal Eminence (7) Shahar Babu 60, 2. Abilitaire (1) Dhanu Singh 59.5, 3. Platini (5) Yash Narredu 59.5, 4. Queen Of Fame (4) C. Umesh 59, 5. Arctic Star (9) M.S. Deora 58.5, 6. Roger O’More (6) A.M. Alam 58.5, 7. Kasi Masi (2) S. Kamble 57, 8. Welcome Chakkaram (8) B. Dharshan 57, 9. Amazing Kitten (3) A. Ayaz Khan 55.5 and 10. Lady Zeen (10) C. Brisson 53.5.

1. WELCOME CHAKKARAM, 2. QUEEN OF FAME, 3. PLATINI

Jkt: 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8; Mini Jkt: 5, 6, 7 & 8; Tr (i): 1, 2 & 3; (ii): 4, 5 & 6; (iii): 6, 7 & 8.