My Opinion, Eagle Prince, Gallantry and Storm Breaker shine

February 24, 2022 19:20 IST

My Opinion, Eagle Prince, Gallantry and Storm Breaker shone when the horses were exercised here on Thursday (Feb. 24).

Outer sand: 1200m: My Opinion (rb), Amendment (S. Kandahar) 1-24, 1,000/1-8.5, 800/55.5, 600/44. Former, who is in fine nick, started five lengths behind and finished well in front.

Inner sand: 600m: Velocity (rb) 43. Shaped well. Premier Action (rb) 48. Easy.

800m: Sovereign Power (Shyam Kumar) 53.5, 600/39. Pushed in the last part. Glorious Grace (Farhan Alam) 1-0.5, 600/46. Easy. La Jefa (Farhan Alam) 1-0, 600/46. Handy.

1000m: Streek (RB) 1-14, 800/1-0.5, 600/47. Moved freely. Breaking Bounds (rb) 1-16, 800/1-0.5, 600/45.5. Fit. Storm Trigger (N. Jodha), Selena G (Ross) 1-18.5, 800/1-2.5, 600/46.5. Former finished six lengths in front. Avellino (Md. Feroze) 1-14, 800/1-0, 600/46. Eased up. Frauline (rb) 1-13.5, 800/1-0, 600/45. Easy. Durango (Koshi Kumar) 1-15, 800/1-0.5, 600/46. Eased up. A 3-y-o (Tenth Star-Amazing Approach) (rb) 1-14, 800/1-0.5, 600/46. Moved freely. Hebron (A.M. Alam), Memory Lane (rb) 1-15, 800/1-1, 600/45.5. Latter started three lengths behind and finished level. Gallantry (B. Dharshan), Storm Breaker (S. Kamble) 1-6.5, 800/53, 600/39.5. They pleased.

1200m: Eagle Prince (Farid Ansari) 1-24, 1,000/1-7.5, 800/52, 600/39. Moved impressively. Electric (rb) 1-30, (1,200-600) 41. Eased up. Galvarino (Koshi Kumar) 1-31, (1,200-600) 42.5. Eased up. Mezcal (P. Vikram) 1-26, 1,000/1-12.5, 800/59, 600/46. Eased up. Mujer (P. Vikram) 1-27, 1,000/1-14, 800/1-0.5, 600/46.5. Easy. The Sting (Aman), a 3-y-o (Top Class- Eternal Spirit) (rb) 1-30, (1,200-600) 41. They moved together.

Mock race: 1000m: Star Elegant (Shaliyar Khan), Spectacle (S. Kamble), Breaking Bounds (Gaurav Singh), Antigua (Farhan Alam), Embankment (Ashhad Asbar), Turf Melody (Yash Narredu), Babu Vamsee (Ramandeep), Magic Moment (Santosh G), Showmanship (N. Jodha) and Jack Richer (Ankit Pal) won by: Lnk, 3/4 and 2. 1m, 4.75s.