Muzumdar optimistic about Mumbai’s knockout campaign 

Concedes Rahane’s absence will be felt

Amol Karhadkar

BENGALURU

Mumbai head coach Amol Muzumdar insisted that the group is ready to press the reboot button after a long gap since the league stage of the Ranji Trophy.

“We have had three weeks of intense skill-training but all through April and May, with many regulars involved in the Indian Premier League, the others kept working together on their fitness,” Muzumdar told The Hindu on Sunday, ahead of Mumbai’s Ranji Trophy quarterfinal against Uttarakhand.

Seven changes

The selectors made seven changes to its 21-member squad for the league stage. While the performers from Mumbai’s victorious Col. C.K. Nayudu Trophy campaign were rewarded, Ajinkya Rahane and Shivam Dube have been sidelined due to injuries.

Muzumdar conceded Rahane’s absence, owing to a hamstring injury he suffered during the IPL, will be felt.

“Any team will miss him on and off the field, especially in the knockouts but we have to make do without him,” Muzumdar said. “Obviously, one man’s loss is an opportunity for someone and we are confident the younger lot is ready to deliver under pressure.”

This will be Mumbai’s first game against Uttarakhand, which was blooded into the domestic set-up four years ago. Besides the three professionals, including captain Jay Bista who will be desperate to score big against his former teammates, Mumbai has little insight into its opponent.

“Nowadays, every team in the domestic set-up is a well-oiled unit, so it doesn’t matter whether they are experienced or you have played against them,” Muzumdar said.

“They have performed extremely well to qualify for the quarterfinals and we respect them. At the same time, we know our mini-tournament starts Monday and we will be ready to roll.”