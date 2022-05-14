Must-win game for RR; LSG will look to seal playoffs spot

Soon after their Indian Premier League fixture against Gujarat Titans got over, Lucknow Super Giants mentor Gautam Gambhir addressed the players, making it clear that “there is no place for being weak in a tournament like the IPL or in sport…”

So, on Sunday, when the Super Giants take on Rajasthan Royals at the Brabourne Stadium, the players would be hoping to follow the mentor’s advice and ensure a spot in the playoffs by pulling off a win.

For Rajasthan Royals, too, this is a must-win game. Having lost three of its last four matches, the Sanju Samson-led side must win the remaining two fixtures.

So far, the Brabourne Stadium has witnessed some high-scoring fixtures, and things may not be much different in this match and, keeping that in mind, both the teams would be eyeing a steady start.

For Super Giants, captain K.L. Rahul, who has amassed 459 runs, needs to ensure that he gets going, along with Quinton de Kock. The middle-order has struggled a bit lately, and it is important for the likes of Deepak Hooda and Krunal Pandya to be consistent.

Focus on Buttler

For Royals, the focus will once again be on Jos Buttler. However, with no clarity over Shimron Hetmyer’s availability, captain Sanju has to take charge of the middle-order.

In the bowling department, Royals will bank on its spin duo Yuzvendra Chahal and R. Ashwin, while Prasidh Krishna and Trent Boult’s experience would come in handy. Lucknow will look up to Avesh Khan and Mohsin Khan in the bowling department.