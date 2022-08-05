Sport

Murali Sreeshankar wins silver in long jump at Commonwealth Games 2022

India’s Murali Sreeshankar competes in the Men’s Long Jump finals during the athletics in the Alexander Stadium at the Commonwealth Games, in Birmingham, U.K., on Thursday, August 4, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI
PTI Birmingham August 05, 2022 02:05 IST
Updated: August 05, 2022 02:05 IST

Murali Sreeshankar clinched a silver in men's long jump to give India its second medal in athletics at the Commonwealth Games on Thursday.

The 23-year-old Indian soared to 8.08m in his fifth attempt to finish second behind Laquan Nairn of Bahamas in a nerve-wrecking men's long jump final.

Nairn also had a best jump of 8.08m but his second best of 7.98m was better than 7.84m of Sreeshankar.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Under rules, if two jumpers are tied on same distance, the one who has a better second best effort will be ranked ahead.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Jovan van Vuuren (8.06m) of South Africa took the bronze.

The other Indian in the fray, Muhammed Anees Yahiya ended at fifth with a best jump of 7.97m.

Sreeshankar's silver was the best among Indian male long jumpers in the CWG. Suresh Babu had won a bronze in the 1978 edition.

Among women, Prajusha Maliakkal won a silver in the 2010 edition in Delhi, while legendary Anju Bobby George bagged a bronze in 2002.

On Wednesday, Tejaswin Shankar had won a bronze in men's high jump to open India's medal account in athletics in this CWG.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
Commonwealth Games
Commonwealth Games
athletics
sport
Read more...