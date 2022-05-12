Murali Krishna Enterprises qualifies

VIJAYAWADA: Murali Krishna Enterprises scored a 126-run win over Vijayawada Rockers to qualify for the knock-out phase of the GoSports Cricket Academy T20 league cricket championship on Thursday.

The scores: Murali Krishna Enterprises 164/8 in 20 overs (Ch Srikanth 32, Razvi 4/23) bt Vijayawada Rockers 38 in 11.3 overs (G. Ruthvik 3/12, Srinath 3/8).