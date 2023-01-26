ADVERTISEMENT

Kings Best and Iron Age catch the eye

January 26, 2023 06:41 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST

Mumbai

Kings Best and Iron Age caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Thursday (Jan. 26) morning.

Inner sand.

600m: Tyrone Black (S. Chinoy) 38. Pressed. Buckley (V. Jodha), Dream Seller (R. Ajinkya) 40. Pair moved level freely.

800m: Arabian Phoenix (Nazil) 49, 600/37. Moved attractively. Mighty Wings (Nazil) 50, 600/38. Moved well. Axis (Mustakim) 54, 600/41. Urged. Ultimo (Ranjane), Superimpose (R. Ajinkya) 53, 600/40. Former was superior. Pride’s Prince (V. Bunde), Pyrrhus (Hamir) 55, 600/40. Former ended four lengths in front.

1000m: Iron Age (Shelar) 1-3, 800/49, 600/37. Excelled. Dream Alliance (V. Bunde), Fancy Nancy (Hamir) 1-7, 800/53, 600/39. Former made up two lengths and easily finished three lengths ahead. Note the former. Flaming Lamborgini (Shelar) 1-9, 800/54, 600/40. Moved freely. Freedom (Hamir), Silver Springs (Shelar) 1-9, 600/42. Former was three lengths better. Magileto (rb) 1-10, 600/41. Easy. Dangerous (Gagandeep), Vincent Van Gogh (Nirmal) 1-11, 600/42. They ended level. Kings Best (rb) 1-5, 800/53, 600/40. Moved impressively. Supernatural (Kirtish), Zborowski (C. Umesh) 1-10, 600/42. Former is in good shape. Snowfall (rb) 1-9, 600/41. Moved freely. Waikiki (Parmar), Pure (Dhebe) 1-10, 600/42. Former was one length superior.

1400m: Big Red (V. Bunde), Rasputin (Hamir) 1-37, 1200/1-22, 1000/1-8, 800/54, 600/41. They moved neck and neck freely. Zuccarelli (Chouhan), Northern Lights (J. Chinoy) 1-41, 600/42. Former made up six lengths and finished level.

Outer sand.

800m: Metzinger (Nazil) 54, 600/40. Pressed.

Gate practice noted on the inner sand.

1000m: My Name Is Trinity (Merchant) 52, 600/39. Moved freely. Ameerah (rb), Brahmos (rb) 55, 600/41. Pair level. Champers On Ice (Mosin) 55, 600/42. Moved fluently. Nobility (Dhebe), Decacorn (Parmar) and Adonis (rb) 57, 600/41. Nobility and Decacorn finished 4L ahead.

Related Topics

horse racing

