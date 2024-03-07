ADVERTISEMENT

Golden Neil and Earth catch the eye

March 07, 2024 05:55 pm | Updated 05:56 pm IST - Mumbai

Racing Correspondent

Golden Neil and Earth caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Thursday (Mar. 7) morning.

Inner sand

600m: Northbound (T.S. Jodha) 38. Pressed. Azrinaz (Bhawani) 39. Moved freely. Goomah (J. Chinoy) 40. Slightly urged. Higher Love (Mosin) 41. Easy. Empower (P. Shinde) 41. Easy.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

800m: Golden Neil (Mustakim) 49, 600/36. Responded well. Gimme (M.S. Deora) 53, 600/38. Pressed. Kingsland (Mosin) 54, 600/40. Moved freely. Liam (Mosin) 55, 600/40. Urged. Key Largo (Parmar), Wild Thing (rb) 55, 600/40. Pair level.

1000m: Attained (P. Shinde) 1-6, 800/51, 600/37. Worked well. Uzi (T.S. Jodha) 1-7, 800/53, 600/39. Moved well. Wild Child (Parmar) 1-8, 800/53, 600/39. Worked freely. Gangster (T.S. Jodha) 1-12, 600/42. Easy. Shambala (rb) 1-12, 600/43. Easy.

1200m: Dream Alliance (Hamir) 1-21, 1000/1-6, 800/53, 600/39. Urged in the last part. Earth (H. Gore) 1-21, 1000/1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Moved impressively. Treat (Neeraj), Silver Braid (V. Bunde) 1-23, 1000/1-8, 800/54, 600/41. They moved level freely.

1400m: Fiorentini (Chouhan) 1-38, 1200/1-24, 1000/1-10, 800/57, 600/43. Good.

Outer sand

800m: Majorella Blue (T.S. Jodha) 54, 600/40. Moved fluently.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US