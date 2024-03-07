GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Golden Neil and Earth catch the eye

March 07, 2024 05:55 pm | Updated 05:55 pm IST - Mumbai

Racing Correspondent

Golden Neil and Earth caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Thursday (Mar. 7) morning.

Inner sand

600m: Northbound (T.S. Jodha) 38. Pressed. Azrinaz (Bhawani) 39. Moved freely. Goomah (J. Chinoy) 40. Slightly urged. Higher Love (Mosin) 41. Easy. Empower (P. Shinde) 41. Easy.

800m: Golden Neil (Mustakim) 49, 600/36. Responded well. Gimme (M.S. Deora) 53, 600/38. Pressed. Kingsland (Mosin) 54, 600/40. Moved freely. Liam (Mosin) 55, 600/40. Urged. Key Largo (Parmar), Wild Thing (rb) 55, 600/40. Pair level.

1000m: Attained (P. Shinde) 1-6, 800/51, 600/37. Worked well. Uzi (T.S. Jodha) 1-7, 800/53, 600/39. Moved well. Wild Child (Parmar) 1-8, 800/53, 600/39. Worked freely. Gangster (T.S. Jodha) 1-12, 600/42. Easy. Shambala (rb) 1-12, 600/43. Easy.

1200m: Dream Alliance (Hamir) 1-21, 1000/1-6, 800/53, 600/39. Urged in the last part. Earth (H. Gore) 1-21, 1000/1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Moved impressively. Treat (Neeraj), Silver Braid (V. Bunde) 1-23, 1000/1-8, 800/54, 600/41. They moved level freely.

1400m: Fiorentini (Chouhan) 1-38, 1200/1-24, 1000/1-10, 800/57, 600/43. Good.

Outer sand

800m: Majorella Blue (T.S. Jodha) 54, 600/40. Moved fluently.

