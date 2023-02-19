HamberMenu
Fighton, Christofle and Pride’s Angel impress

February 19, 2023 07:39 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - Mumbai:

Satish Kumar P 2577

Fighton, Christofle and Pride’s Angel impressed when the horses were exercised here on Sunday (Feb. 19) morning.

Inner sand.

600m: King’s Love (Nazil) 40. Easy.

800m: Kisling (J. Chinoy), Speculator (T.S. Jodha) 55, 600/40. Pair level. Zuccaro (N. Bhosale) 57, 600/42. Easy. Esperanza (Zeeshan) 53, 600/38. Moved fluently. Floyd (rb) 54, 600/39. Moved freely. Doc Martin (rb) 53, 600/38. Worked well. Cascade (Zeeshan), Cornerstone (rb) 55, 600/40. They ended level. Blue’s Pride (J. Chinoy) 54, 600/39. Moved fluently.

1000m: Nostalgic (Sandesh) 1-11, 600/42. Easy. Singer Sargent (Merchant) 1-6, 800/53, 600/40. Moved well. Cordelia (Kirtish) 1-7, 800/52, 600/38. Moved well. Generosity (N. Bhosale) 1-6, 800/52, 600/38. Pleased. Silver Spring (V. Bunde) 1-10, 600/43. Urged. Zukor (Merchant) 1-6, 800/52, 600/38. Good work. Goomah (J. Chinoy), Battista (T.S. Jodha) 1-9, 600/40. Both were pushed and finished level. Stole My Heart (Neeraj) 1-8, 800/54, 600/40. Moved freely. Scottish Scholar (Merchant) 1-9, 600/41. Moved freely.

1200m: Soup And Sandwich (T.S. Jodha) 1-25, 600/42. Moved fluently. Mozelle (Neeraj) 1-25, 600/43. Moved well. Jamari (Kirtish), Rush (N. Bhosale) 1-21, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/39. Former made up three lengths and finished level. Christofle (Kirtish), Chenevix Trench (Neeraj) 1-21, 1000/1-6, 800/51, 600/38. Former was well in hand and they finished level. Note the former. Des Marquis (Kirtish) 1-25, 1000/1-9, 800/55, 600/41. Moved well. Pride’s Angel (Srinath) 1-17, 1000/1-2, 800/49, 600/38. Pushed. Campaign (Hamir), Time (Neeraj) 1-20, 1000/1-6, 800/53, 600/40. They moved level freely.

1400m: Magileto (Sandesh) 1-38, 1200/1-23, 800/54, 600/40. Responded well. Fighton (Parmar), Waikiki (D.A. Naik) 1-36, 1200/1-21, 1000/1-6, 800/53, 600/39. Former started four lengths behind and easily finished four lengths ahead. Former excelled.

