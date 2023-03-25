Mumbai Indians storms into final

March 25, 2023 12:21 am | Updated 12:21 am IST - NAVI MUMBAI

The present and future of English cricket shone brightly on Friday night.

Mumbai Indians was the beneficiary, as it moved into the final of the Women’s Premier League, crushing UP Warriorz by 72 runs in the Eliminator at the D.Y. Patil Stadium in front of a near full house.

After Nat Sciver-Brunt, one of the best in the women’s game, smashed a brilliant 72 not out off just 38 balls (9x4, 2x6).

Young Issy Wong produced the WPL’s first hat-trick to end whatever faint hopes Kiran Navgire (43, 27b, 4x4, 3x6) may have given Warriorz. Chasing MI’s imposing 182 for four, Warriorz was bowled out for 110 in 17.4 overs.

It was not quite an England day though, as the Purple Cap holder Sophie Ecclestone dropped Sciver-Brunt when the batter was on six.

Sciver-Brunt was determined to make the best out of that reprieve and she seemed determined to stay till the end too.

MI needed her too, as the others, openers Yastika Bhatia (21, 18b, 4x4) and Hayley Matthews (26, 26b, 2x4, 1x6) as well as captain Harmanrpeet Kaur (14), had all got starts but could not capitalise.

On song

Sciver-Brunt played some fine strokes, including one through extra-cover off Ecclestone to reach her fifty.

She scored at nearly two runs per delivery for much of her innings. It was a remarkable knock.

She received excellent support from Amelia Kerr (29, 19b, 5x4), another all-rounder who has been having a great tournament. The duo added 60 for the fourth wicket.

Then, the Wong show began. The hat-trick came in the 13th over, but the pacer had provided a teaser in the third over when she dismissed Alyssa Healy, the Warriorz captain on whom depended much.

The dismissals of the other two Aussie batters in form, Tahlia McGrath and Grace Harris, meant it was going to be an uphill task.

The sequence

Wong’s hat-trick began by having Navgire caught at deep mid-wicket. She then had Simran Shaikh and Ecclestone bowled. She sealed MI’s ticket to the final.