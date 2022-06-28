Multifaceted, Super Gladiator, Forever Together, Silver Canyon and Gimme impress
Multifaceted, Super Gladiator, Forever Together, Silver Canyon and Gimme impressed when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday morning (June 28).
Inner sand:
600m: Blazk Whizz (rb), Brahmastram (rb) 39.5. They strode out well. Hoofed Wonder (Nikhil N), Mighty Punch (Shinde) 40. Former finished four lengths ahead.
1200m: Gallic (rb), Mystical Merkabah (Rajesh K) 1-19.5, 1,000/1-6, 600/39. They moved attractively.
Outer sand:
600m: Artemis Ignacia (Srinath) 42.5. Pleased. Daianne (Bhawani S) 44. Moved freely. Peridot (Likith) 44.5. Easy. Mega Success (Vivek) 44.5. Moved freely.
1000m: Thunderstruck (rb) 1-14, 600/44. Worked well. Multifaceted (P. Trevor) 1-6, 600/39.5. A pleasing display. Worldly Wise (Ajinkya) 1-15, 600/43. Moved well. Mountain Lion (Likith) 1-11.5, 600/41.5. Moved fluently. Shamrock (rb) 1-15, 600/46. Moved on the bit.
1200m: Sheer Bliss (Rayan), Wonderful (Yash) 1-31.5, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/42.5. They moved impressively. Dedicated Boy (Kiran N) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/46.5. Eased up in the last part. Ozark (T.S. Jodha) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/43. In fine trim. Super Gladiator (Asbar) 1-25, 1,000/1-12, 600/43. In fine condition. Knotty Dancer (Kiran N) 1-27, 1,000/1-13, 600/43.5. Note. Victoria Punch (Anjar), Tripitaka (Salman K) 1-28, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44. They finished level. Aguila (P. Trevor), Lord Vader (Bhawani S) 1-26, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/44. Former showed out.
1400m: Ladida (Bhawani S) 1-43, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-13, 600/43.5. Shaped well. Augusto (Rozario) 1-46, (1,400-600) 59. Eased up. Kulsum (Salman K), Romero (Rozario) 1-46, (1,400-600) 59. They moved freely. Silver Canyon (P. Trevor), Galloping Ahead (Shreyas) 1-40.5, 1,200/1-24.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/42. Former impressed. Siege Perilous (Ashok) 1-44.5, 1,200/1-28.5, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/45. Moved on the bit. Gimme (Dhebe) 1-42, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/42. Moved fluently.
1600m: Forever Together (Suraj) 1-59, 1,400/1-40, 1,200/1-24.5, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/43. A good display.
Gate practice — inner sand:
1200m: Bentayga (Rozario), Solid Power (Srinath) 1-24.5, (1,200-600) 41. Former finished eight lengths ahead. Belvedere (Arshad), Bruce Almighty (T.S. Jodha), Aguero (Nazerul) 1-20, (1,200-600) 39. First named pleased. Regal Command (Bhawani S), Blue Dew (G. Vivek) 1-24.5, (1,200-600) 40. They jumped out well. Star Glory (Yash), Excellent Ray (Suraj) 1-23, (1,200-600) 41.5. They jumped out smartly. Devil’s Magic (S. John), Perfect Rendition (Arul) 1-18, (1,200-600) 39.5. Former finished well ahead. Tignanello (Anjar), Bon Dancer (Rayan) 1-28, (1,200-600) 42. Former finished six lengths in front. Speed Seven (Likith) 1-25, (1,200-600) 45. Jumped out well. Taimur (Bhawani S), Lightning Flame (A. Imran) 1-21, (1,200-600) 41. Former finished four lengths ahead. Enigma (Krithis B) 1-20, (1,200-600) 40. Impressed. Victory Parade (Nazerul) 1-21, (1,200-600) 40.5. Jumped out smartly. Fair Counsel (Saqlain), Double Vision (Darshan), Sagacious (Vishal) 1-23, (1,200-600) 41.5. First two named were the pick.
