Multifaceted, Super Gladiator, Forever Together, Silver Canyon and Gimme impress

June 28, 2022 17:28 IST

Multifaceted, Super Gladiator, Forever Together, Silver Canyon and Gimme impressed when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday morning (June 28).

Inner sand:

600m: Blazk Whizz (rb), Brahmastram (rb) 39.5. They strode out well. Hoofed Wonder (Nikhil N), Mighty Punch (Shinde) 40. Former finished four lengths ahead.

1200m: Gallic (rb), Mystical Merkabah (Rajesh K) 1-19.5, 1,000/1-6, 600/39. They moved attractively.

Outer sand:

600m: Artemis Ignacia (Srinath) 42.5. Pleased. Daianne (Bhawani S) 44. Moved freely. Peridot (Likith) 44.5. Easy. Mega Success (Vivek) 44.5. Moved freely.

1000m: Thunderstruck (rb) 1-14, 600/44. Worked well. Multifaceted (P. Trevor) 1-6, 600/39.5. A pleasing display. Worldly Wise (Ajinkya) 1-15, 600/43. Moved well. Mountain Lion (Likith) 1-11.5, 600/41.5. Moved fluently. Shamrock (rb) 1-15, 600/46. Moved on the bit.

1200m: Sheer Bliss (Rayan), Wonderful (Yash) 1-31.5, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/42.5. They moved impressively. Dedicated Boy (Kiran N) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/46.5. Eased up in the last part. Ozark (T.S. Jodha) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/43. In fine trim. Super Gladiator (Asbar) 1-25, 1,000/1-12, 600/43. In fine condition. Knotty Dancer (Kiran N) 1-27, 1,000/1-13, 600/43.5. Note. Victoria Punch (Anjar), Tripitaka (Salman K) 1-28, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44. They finished level. Aguila (P. Trevor), Lord Vader (Bhawani S) 1-26, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/44. Former showed out.

1400m: Ladida (Bhawani S) 1-43, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-13, 600/43.5. Shaped well. Augusto (Rozario) 1-46, (1,400-600) 59. Eased up. Kulsum (Salman K), Romero (Rozario) 1-46, (1,400-600) 59. They moved freely. Silver Canyon (P. Trevor), Galloping Ahead (Shreyas) 1-40.5, 1,200/1-24.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/42. Former impressed. Siege Perilous (Ashok) 1-44.5, 1,200/1-28.5, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/45. Moved on the bit. Gimme (Dhebe) 1-42, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/42. Moved fluently.

1600m: Forever Together (Suraj) 1-59, 1,400/1-40, 1,200/1-24.5, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/43. A good display.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1200m: Bentayga (Rozario), Solid Power (Srinath) 1-24.5, (1,200-600) 41. Former finished eight lengths ahead. Belvedere (Arshad), Bruce Almighty (T.S. Jodha), Aguero (Nazerul) 1-20, (1,200-600) 39. First named pleased. Regal Command (Bhawani S), Blue Dew (G. Vivek) 1-24.5, (1,200-600) 40. They jumped out well. Star Glory (Yash), Excellent Ray (Suraj) 1-23, (1,200-600) 41.5. They jumped out smartly. Devil’s Magic (S. John), Perfect Rendition (Arul) 1-18, (1,200-600) 39.5. Former finished well ahead. Tignanello (Anjar), Bon Dancer (Rayan) 1-28, (1,200-600) 42. Former finished six lengths in front. Speed Seven (Likith) 1-25, (1,200-600) 45. Jumped out well. Taimur (Bhawani S), Lightning Flame (A. Imran) 1-21, (1,200-600) 41. Former finished four lengths ahead. Enigma (Krithis B) 1-20, (1,200-600) 40. Impressed. Victory Parade (Nazerul) 1-21, (1,200-600) 40.5. Jumped out smartly. Fair Counsel (Saqlain), Double Vision (Darshan), Sagacious (Vishal) 1-23, (1,200-600) 41.5. First two named were the pick.