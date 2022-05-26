Multifaceted, Matera, Fortunate Son, Prince O’ War, Arcana and Philosophy impress

Multifaceted, Matera, Fortunate Son, Prince O’ War, Arcana, and Philosophy impressed when the horses were exercised here on Thursday morning (May 26).

Grass:

1200m: Klockner (P. Surya) 1-21.5, 1,000/1-7.5, 600/41. Worked well.

1400m: Amreli (Md. Akram), Cyrenius (Sandesh) 1-29, 1,200/1-21.5, 1,000/1-5, 600/37.5. Former finished four lengths ahead. Aldgate (P. Trevor), Anakin (Darshan) 1-39, 1,200/1-24, 1,000/1-10, 600/39. Former finished six lengths ahead. Pazel (P. Trevor) 1-32, 1,200/1-19.5, 1,000/1-6, 600/40. Moved impressively. Ripple N Storm (R. Rupesh) 1-31, 1,200/1-18.5, 1,000/1-6.5, 600/39. Stretched out well. Ladida (Bhawani S) 1-32, 1,200/1-19, 1,000/1-5.5, 600/39.5. Pleased. Automatic (Anjar) 1-30.5, 1,200/1-17.5, 1,000/1-5.5, 600/39.5. In fine trim.

Outer sand:

600m: Grey Channel (Khurshad) 45. Easy. Speedster (rb) 43.5. Shaped well. Dexa (P. Trevor) 43. In fine condition. Russian Romance (K. Nazil) 43. Moved well.

1000m: Matera (Oliver) 1-10.5, 600/41. Moved fluently. Skiathos (Oliver), Sleipnir (rb) 1-13.5, 600/42. They moved together. Electric Blue (Oliver) 1-11, 600/43. In fine trim. Empire Of Dreams (R. Rupesh) 1-11.5, 600/43. Worked impressively. Musterion (Dasrath S) 1-11.5, 600/42.5. Strode out well. King Of War (Dhebe) 1-16, 600/45. Easy. Philosophy (Sandesh) 1-10.5, 600/41. Moved attractively. Adjustment (Sandesh) 1-12, 600/41.5. Pleased. Multifaceted (Oliver) 1-4.5, 600/39.5. An excellent display. Imperial Blue (Anjar) 1-15, 600/45. Moved on the bit. Queen Of Sands (rb) 1-12.5, 600/45. Shaped well.

1200m: Fortunate Son (N.S. Parmar), Gimme (Sandesh) 1-25, 1,000/1-10, 600/41. Former showed out. Triumphant (P. Trevor) 1-26, 1,000/1-12, 600/44. Moved impressively. Miracle (P.S. Chouhan) 1-24.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/42.5. Moved nicely. Lantana (Oliver) 1-31, 1,000/1-13, 600/45. Moved freely.

1400m: Prince O’ War (N.S. Parmar), Mojito (Sandesh) 1-39.5, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-11, 600/41. They moved impressively while the latter started five lengths behind and finished level. Arcana (P.S. Chouhan) 1-37, 1,200/1-23, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/42. A pleasing display.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1400m: Altamonte (Vivek) 1-33, (1,400-600) 50.5. Jumped out smartly. All Attraction (Darshan), Clever Hans (P. Surya) 1-33.5, (1,400-600) 51. Former finished five lengths ahead. War Trail (Khurshad), The Beginning (Chetan K) 1-40, (1,400-600) 54. They jumped out well. Vanguard (K. Nazil), Artemis Ignacia (Chetan G), Sicily (Dasrath S) 1-42.5, (1,400-600) 1-0.5. They jumped out well. Ultimate Power (rb), Varenna (Afroz K) 1-36, (1,400-600) 54. Former finished two lengths in front.