Muhseer fires in seven goals in Kasargod’s big win

September 04, 2023 12:57 pm | Updated 12:57 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

T.K.B. Muhseer scored seven goals while K.K. Vishnu fired in five as the first Kerala State beach soccer championship got off to a roaring start at the Alappuzha beach on Monday.

The second match between Thrissur and Malappuram, also in Group A, saw 20 goals being scored but the game ended in a draw.

The results (league):

Group A: Kasargod 27 (T.K.B. Muhseer 7 goals, K.K. Vishnu 5, P. Shamil 4, U. Suhail 4, K. Sooraj 3, T.V. Rahul 2, Muhammed Asharudheen 1, Aman Ravi 1) bt Pathanamthitta 7 (Paulson Pathrose 2, Abin Ajith 2, Aswin Chandran, Karthik Rajesh & Ameen Muhammed 1 each).

Thrissur 10 (Arshad 4 goals, A. Muhammed, Ismail, Salmanul Faris, Renaj & Muhammed Safuvan 1 each, K.P. Basith 1-OG) drew with Malappuram 10 (A.P. Ali Akbar & K.P. Jaleel 3 goals each; K.K. Umarul Mukthar, K.P. Basith, P.K. Ameen 1 each; A. Muhammed 1-OG).

Thiruvananthapuram girls enter semifinals

S. Sona scored two goals as Thiruvananthapuram blanked Pathanamthita 5-0 in a Group ‘D’ match of the Kerala State junior girls football championship at Trikkaripur on Monday.

The victory saw Thiruvananthapuram top the three-team group with two wins and enter the semifinals.

The results (league, 70-min matches):

Group C: Kannur 3 (B.L. Akhila 25, Neha Saji 44 & 58) bt Malappuram 0. Group D: Thiruvananthapuram 5 (S. Sona 5 & 9, M. Dhiya 37, D. Meenakshi 66, Roma S. Lenin 68) bt Pathanamthitta 0.

