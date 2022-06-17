MRF National Supercross on Sunday

The biggest off-road two-wheeler championship has attracted riders from across the country

The third round of the MRF MoGrip FMSCI National Supercross championship will be held at the CODISSIA grounds here on Sunday.

Organised by Godspeed Racing, Pune, the biggest off-road two-wheeler championship has attracted riders from across the country.

“After two years of the pandemic, we are all excited to be back in Coimbatore. The riders are raring to go because it’s both exciting and challenging here,” said seven-time National champion Shyam Kothari, who has been organising the championship for over two decades.

“Spectators will attend in large numbers as the sport is spectator-oriented,” he added.

The first two rounds, back-to-back in both Nashik and Pune, saw high turnouts. But, it was made simple and safe as the riders were coming in after a break.

“It was close racing still but now that the riders are sort of settled and comfortable, we decided to design a challenging track in Coimbatore, which will have three tabletops, 12 double jumps and whoops and plenty of berms. The track is about 750m,” said Kothari.

The ‘Joker Lane’

Interestingly, after several years the ‘Joker Lane’ is being reintroduced. “It’s going to be both interesting and challenging,” he said.

Team TVS Racing has entered the season with a formidable partner in `Petronas’. This partnership has thrilled the racing fraternity and one cannot wait to see the new avatar and colour on the Coimbatore terrain.

The battle to watch will be the prestigious SX1 (Foreign Open) class in which the country’s top riders will fight it out. The other to be keenly watched will be the Juniors SX1 & amp, SX2 that will showcase kids aged eight to 16 years.

“So expect plenty of thrills in Coimbatore, a place that has passionate supercross fans,” said Kothari.