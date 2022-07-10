July 10, 2022 18:00 IST

Ahamed wins a thriller

Sports Reporter

Chennai

Rajini Krishnan and Sarvesh Balappa pouched their fourth straight victory, while K.Y. Ahamed won an absolute thriller that lit up the second round of the MRF MMSC FMSCI Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship 2022, which concluded at the Madras International Circuit, here on Sunday.

Starting ninth for the eight-lap race in the popular Pro-Stock 165cc Open race, Ahamed (Petronas TVS Racing), who endured two crashes on Saturday, showed poise and the required aggression to snatch a dramatic win from Pacer Yamaha’s Mathana Kumar and Rajiv Sethu of Idemitsu Honda SK69 Racing with just one-tenth of a second separating the trio at the finish.

Ryhana Bee, after a disappointing first round in Coimbatore last month, bounced back to win the National Championship girls’ race (Stock 165cc) to put her campaign back on track. She took the honours ahead of Bengaluru’s Aditi Krishnan (Winverve Apex Racing Academy), who moved up a spot after second-placed Lani Zena Fernandez (Speed Up Racing) was given a 15-second penalty which dropped her to fourth behind Axor Sparks Racing’s Jagruti Penkar of Mumbai.

Lani was penalised for “causing avoidable collision” that involved early race leader Ann Jennifer (Alpha Racing), who finished fifth.

Provisional results (all six laps unless mentioned):

National Championship: Pro-Stock 301-400cc Open (Race 2, 8 laps): 1. Rajini Krishnan (RACR Castrol Power1, 15 min, 15.889sec); 2. K.Y. Ahamed ( Petronas TVS Racing, 15:26.410); 3. Deepak Ravikumar (Petronas TVS Racing, 15:26.729).

Pro-Stock 165cc Open (Race 2, 8 laps): 1. K.Y. Ahamed (Petronas TVS Racing, 15:55.678); 2. Mathana Kumar (Pacer Yamaha, 15:55.722); 3. Rajiv Sethu (Idemitsu Honda SK69 Racing, 15:55.726).

Novice (Stock 165cc, Race 2): 1. Sarvesh Balappa (Axor Sparks Racing, 13:06.383); 2. Md. Samrul Zubair (Raceists Motorcycle Club, 13:08.978); 3. P. Vignesh Goud (Raceists Motorcycle Club, 13:10.293.

Girls (Stock 165cc, 5 laps): 1. Ryhana Bee (Pacer Yamaha, 11:01.483); 2. Aditi Krishnan (Winverve Apex Racing Academy, 11:51.191); 3. Jagruti Penkar (Axor Sparks Racing, 11:18.793).

Idemitsu Honda India Talent Cup – NSF 250R (Race 2, 10 laps): 1. Sarthak Shrikant Chavan (18:45.396); 2. Mohsin Paramban (18:55.514); 3. Shyam Sundar (18:55.663).

Novice (CBR 150, Race 2): 1. Raheesh Mudassar Khatri (12:54.900); 2. Shyam Babu (13:27.093); 3. Harshith V. Bogar (13:27.429).

Support race – Hornet 2.0 (Race 2): 1. G. Balaji (13:32.712; 2. Kayan Zubin Patel (13:32.851); 3. Romario John (13:38.944)

Petronas TVS One-Make Championship – Open (RR 310, Race 1): 1. P. Mohan Babu (11:47.933); 2. S. Vivek Pillai (11:48.064); 3. Manoj Yesuadiyan (11:48.694). Race 2: 1. S. Vivek Pillai (11:54.105); 2. P. Mohan Babu (11:54.125); 3. S. Kannan (11:56.367).

Rookie (Apache RTR 200, Race 2): 1. Chiranth Vishwanath (12:25.916); 2. Shreyas Hareesh (12:35.302); 3. R.S. Abdul Basim (12:35.447).

Ahamed celebrates his victory in the Pro-Stock 165cc category | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement