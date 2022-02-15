Moving up, Mirabai Chanu ready for bigger challenges

Olympic silver medalist is eager to add an elusive Asian Games medal

Mirabai Chanu made the 49kg category her own, culminating in an Olympic silver, but 2022 will see the weightlifter battle bigger challenges and opponents, literally.

Moving from 49kg to 55kg going forward, Mirabai however insists it won’t mean her getting bulkier. “I will have to work harder, lift more weight but changing weight categories doesn’t mean I will change physically. I will look to maintain my body weight like before, at 50-51kg. It will be tougher to lift heavier weights but I am working more on my techniques and strength than own weight,” the Manipur girl told The Hindu.

“Also, in 49kg I know everyone and their strengths and weaknesses but in 55kg it will all change, there will be newer, stronger opponents so I know I will have to fight a lot harder for a medal in this category and I am preparing for that,” she added.

“It is one important medal missing from my shelf so there is no doubt to its importance. I have an Olympic medal, a World Championship medal but most of the best lifters in the world are from Asia and that makes the Asian Games both tough and important for me,” she declared.

Injury concerns

The injury that affected her training for a long time before Tokyo is a distant memory but remains a concern nevertheless.

“Yes, sometimes there is a concern of what will happen if it recurs and a lot of thought goes into ensuring that doesn’t happen. Lifting heavier weights makes it more difficult but it hasn’t affected my training. What I have done is changed my technique and right now I am working on my technique and strength to avoid it again,” Mirabai, who is one of the brand ambassadors for adidas’ ‘Impossible is Nothing’ campaign for women sportspersons, said.

“I think I am the perfect example for this! So many people have wondered how can this small, fragile girl can lift so much weight but I always say size doesn’t matter. Every time people question my ability, it only makes me more determined to do even better,” she laughed.