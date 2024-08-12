While most teenagers are immersed in hobbies like cricket or music, 15-year-old Padakanti Vishwanath Karthikey has chosen a path less travelled: mountaineering. Last month, he made history by becoming the youngest person to scale Mt. Denali, North America’s tallest peak towering at 6,190 meters (20,310 feet). This remarkable achievement marks the beginning of an ambitious goal: to conquer six more of the world’s highest summits by the time he turns 21.

Peak potential In April 2022, Vishwanath summited Everest base camp and Mount Nangkartshang in Nepal. He continued by summiting Friendship Peak in May and setting records as the youngest to summit Kang Yatse 2 and Mt Dzo Jongo in Ladakh in July 2022. In August 2022, Vishwanath became the youngest person to summit both the East and West peaks of Mount Elbrus within 24 hours. Vishwanath’s climbed the highest peaks on each continent. He successfully summited Kilimanjaro in Africa in October 2022 and Kosciuszko in Australia in November 2022.

Vishwanath’s story of his mountaineering journey began somewhat serendipitously during the 2019 lockdown. “It all started when my sister learned about the Himalayan Mountaineering Institute (HMI) and expressed her interest in attending a training camp,” he recalls. “I didn’t want to be alone at home, so I persuaded my parents to let me join her.” Though he initially only reached the first camp at 1900 meters due to a headache caused by dehydration, the experience of being in nature and meeting new people left a lasting impression on him.

After his initial foray into the sport, Vishwanath was determined to take mountaineering seriously. He attended a ten-day adventure course at the Nehru Institute of Mountaineering (NIM) in Uttarakhand, where he learned essential skills like jumaring, using carabiners, and various knots. Despite feeling guilty for not summiting a 3000-meter peak when younger children did, Vishwanath became resolute in his desire to succeed.

Training regimen

His serious preparation began after a failed attempt at Mount Elbrus, where a teammate fainted, and he doubted his own abilities. “I started rigorous training, waking up at 4am to run in the nearby ground, gradually increasing my rounds, and incorporating skipping and push-ups,” he says. This regimen was complemented by the guidance of a professional trainer who helped him build endurance and breathing capacity while reducing weight. After his first attempt at Mount Elbrus, he joined a gym to gain lean muscle mass, which is crucial for sustaining long climbs.

The intense training focused on running, skipping, push-ups, and various body-weight exercises to enhance endurance and breathing capacity. As Vishwanath progressed, he shifted to gym workouts to build lean muscle, which is necessary for carrying his body weight and reducing the strain on his breathing during climbs.

Vishwanath’s journey to Denali began on June 9, when he left India and reached Anchorage by June 12. From there, he travelled to Talkeetna on June 15 and flew to the base camp at 1400-1500 meters. The climb started on June 16, moving quickly from base camp to Camp 1 and then to Camp 2. Unlike many climbers who rush through the expedition, Vishwanath and his team took their time to acclimatise properly, completing the climb in nine days instead of the usual 21.

“We carried our own gear, including a sledge weighing around 35-40 kilograms, and faced continuous daylight, which was a unique experience,” he recounts. The climb was challenging, especially the final ascent, where dehydration and exhaustion set in due to insufficient water intake. However, reaching the summit brought a feeling of accomplishment and relief. “The view from the top was breathtaking, and despite the physical strain, it was all worth it,” he says.

As Vishwanath sets his sights on scaling six more summits by the time he turns 21, his journey inspires teenagers everywhere, proving that with dedication and hard work, no dream is too lofty.

