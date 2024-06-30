KTM Factory Racing India’s Shlok Ghorpade stunned the packed crowd with a delightful double in the premier class, the SX1, of the 22nd MRF MoGrip FMSCI National supercross championship here on Sunday.

The 16-year-old from Satara, who was on a KTM 250, brought cheers to his team on its debut season. Shlok did everything right, thanks to the fine training at California a couple of months ago.

The SX1 line-up had superstars such as C.D. Jinan, Rugved Barguje and Ikshan Shanbag, to name a few, from TVS Racing that every rider loves to be in. But Shlok was not worried as he believed in his ability.

The opening race turned out to be a tight fight. Prajwal Vishwanath, Jinan and Rugved roared to a great start. Shlok was right behind piling on the pressure. The TVS Racing trio was beginning to feel the heat and, with three laps to go for the chequered flag, surrendered the lead and the top slot to Shlok.

The second race was an easy affair. Shlok cashed in on a great start and stamped his class all the way to complete a sweet double. “I had nothing to lose and was under no pressure and that helped me perform better,” said Shlok.

Shyam Kothari of Godspeed Racing (Pune), the man behind the show, was happy as rain stayed away and the event turned out to be safe and secure for the riders and its fans.

The results (provisional): Class 1 – SX1 Group A: 1. Shlok Ghorpade (KTM Factory Racing India) 40 points (20, 20); 2. Prajwal Vishwanath (TVS Racing) 34 (17, 17); 3. Ikshan Shanbhag (TVS Racing) 30 (15, 15).

Class 2 – SX 2: Group A: 1. Ryan Haig (Kochi) 40 (20, 20); 2. Zabi Mulla (Goa) 28 (11, 17); 3. Suhail Ahmed (Blr) 26 (15, 11).

Class 3 – Novice: Group B: 1. Karan Kumar (Hero MotoSports) 20; 2. T. Subramanya (Bengaluru) 17; 3. Abhi S. Nath (Thrissur) 15.

Class 4 – Locals: Group B: 1. J. Abhishek 20, 2. R. Sabarish 17, S. Kathiroli 15 (all from Coimbatore).

Class 5 – Indian Experts: Group B: 1. Imran Pasha 40 (20, 20); 2. Kali Mohan 27 (10, 17); 3. W.N. Jayden 22 (9, 13). (All from TVS Racing).

Class 6 – Private Experts: Group B: 1. Arshad Muhammed (Cheruthuruthy) 20; 2. T. Subramanya (Bengaluru) 17; 3. J. Abhishek (Coimbatore) 15.

Class 7 – Jr. SX1: Group A: 1. Jinendra Sangave (Ichakaranji) 40 (20, 20); 2. Ector Ezak (Kochi) 34 (17, 17); 3. Faiz Sayyed (Pune) 30 (15, 15).

Class 8 – Jr. SX2: Group A: 1. Yash Shinde 37 (17, 20); 2. Akshat Hupale 37 (20, 17); 3. Darshit Chavan 26 (11, 15). (All from Pune).

Class 9 – Jr. SX3: Group A: 1. Chaitanya Joshi (Pune) 40 (20, 20); 2. Bhairav C. Gowda (Blr) 34 (17, 17); 3. Nandan Das 30 (15, 15).

Demo class: 1. Vismay Ram (Blr); 2. Rithin Sai (Cbe); 3. Thanin T (Cbe).