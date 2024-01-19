ADVERTISEMENT

Hero MotoSports Team Rally, first Indian manufacturer team to finish on Dakar Rally podium

January 19, 2024 08:22 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST

Ross Branch finished the rally in second place.

Hero MotoSports Team Rally became the first Indian manufacturer team to finish on the podium of the Dakar Rally.

Ross Branch finished the rally in second place for the team. His consistent performance over the 12 stages saw him at the first and second spots in the overall rankings throughout the rally.

Hero MotoSports Team Rally, formed in 2016, saw three of the four Hero riders drop out of the race during the first week. Joaquim Rodrigues and Sebastian Buhler suffered injuries, while Joan Barreda, who displayed a fantastic performance in the first week, exited due to a mechanical failure in Stage 6. Botswana’s Branch held firm and recorded a fine finish in Saudi Arabia. 

“It was a really tough Dakar 2024, and I’m so thrilled to be here! Finishing on the podium was always the goal, and today it’s a dream come true. I’m really over the moon to achieve this goal for Hero. A big thank you to the team for developing a highly competitive machine, for the sleepless three weeks here, and for everything they’ve sacrificed to reach to this point. I’m really proud of my team,” Branch said.

