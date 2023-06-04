June 04, 2023 06:03 pm | Updated 06:03 pm IST - COIMBATORE

K.R. Kabilesh is only twelve but is determined to ride the difficult path his father, a multiple national champion, chose to do a decade ago.

Is he overly ambitious? “Not really,” says Chennai’s Rajini Krishnan, who had dominated the 301-400cc class with five wins from ten starts last season, about his young man.

Rajini has reasons to say so as he has taken him under his wings. “He has got all the qualities of a good rider but I need to focus on him a lot more.”

But with one eye on the Malaysian superbike event and another on the RACR Academy he runs, is it realistically possible to concentrate on his son. “I know it’s difficult but not impossible,” he said.

‘Rajini knows he can still go out there and wear another national championship crown but chose to sit out this season to focus on the Malaysian show.

“One reason, it’s difficult to switch from 1000cc bike to a much smaller machine. The other is to give room for the young riders and groom them into champions, which includes my son,” he said.

Kabilesh, a class seven student of Velammal School in Chennai, got to race in both the stock and the rookie class of the 2023 championship.

“He did reasonably well. It is just a beginning and needs more practice sessions. I believe in the space of two years, he will find a place on the podium. And that will further kick-start his career,” said Rajini.

“My goal is to see him in MotoGP. That’s my plan but there’s lots of planning and homework to do. Sponsors is another big worry. I hope everything falls in place,” he summed up with a smile.

