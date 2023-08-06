Young rider Shreyas Hareesh dies in racing incident

August 06, 2023 12:44 am | Updated 12:44 am IST - Chennai

Copparam Shreyas Hareesh, a 13-year-old promising rider from Bengaluru, succumbed to injuries he suffered following a crash in the third round of the MRF MMSC FMSCI Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship 2023 at the Madras International Circuit here on Saturday.

The incident occurred soon after the start of the Rookie race for which he had qualified in pole position this morning. Exiting turn one, Shreyas fell following a crash and suffered a grievous head injury.

The race was red-flagged immediately, and he was rushed to a nearby hospital in a trauma care ambulance stationed at the track.

He was pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital. His father, Copparam Hareesh, was at his bedside.

This is the second fatality at the Madras International Circuit this year after 59-year-old K.E. Kumar died in a Saloon Car racing accident in January.

Born on July 26, 2010, Shreyas, a student of Kensri School in Bengaluru, had won several races at the National-level, including four in a row, competing in the Rookie category of the Petronas TVS One-Make Championship this season.

MMSC president Ajit Thomas said, “It is tragic to have lost a rider so young and talented. Shreyas, who was making waves with his prodigious racing talent, was provided medical assistance on the spot immediately after the incident and taken to the hospital.

“Under the circumstances, we have decided to cancel this weekend’s programme. The MMSC offers heartfelt condolences, and our thoughts are with his family.”

Having won the FIM MiniGP India title, Shreyas participated in the MiniGP races in Spain, finishing in fifth and fourth positions in two races in May this year.

In August, he was scheduled to compete in the MSBK Championship 2023 at Sepang Circuit, Malaysia, representing team CRA Motorsports in the 250cc category (Group B).

FMSCI President Akbar Ebrahim said, “It is a very sad and unfortunate day. This boy was very close to us.

“As for the federation, once all the reports come, as per our Standard Operating Procedures, we will have a detailed investigation.”

