Yokohama Tyres returns to INRC with Chetan leading the challenge

Chetan Shivram.

Coimbatore

19 October 2020 22:31 IST

Chetan Shivram to lead the team’s challenge

The FMSCI-Indian National Rally Championship (INRC), promoted by Champions Yacht Club, will see the return of Yokohama Tyres. And, leading the team’s challenge will be defending champion Chetan Shivram from Bengaluru.

The presence of the Japanese Tyre major for the new season, set to commence later this year, will not only add weight to the show but also raise the level of the competition.

Yokohama will be competing in the championship under the banner ‘Team Yokohama’.

It has an impressive line-up consisting of Chetan, Denn Thimayya, Lokesh Gowda, Vaibhav Marate and Arjun Rao. Denn will compete in INRC 1 category driving the R2 Cedia, while Lokesh and Chetan, driving the Cedia and Polo respectively, will lead the team’s charge in INRC 2 class.

Arjun (Polo) and Vaibhav (City-VTEC) will exhibit their skills in the INRC 3 and INRC 4 categories respectively.

Vamsi Merla, the INRC promoter, was pleased with the new development. “This is a great achievement on our part to be able to bring on such a reputed brand on board the INRC. It is wonderful to have them with us and, I really would like to thank them for showing their faith in the property.

“Yokohama’s entry now will take the competition a notch higher and further add a renewed zing to this year’s championship,” he added.

Giving insights

Harshwardhan Honmode, director of Yokohama India said, “Globally Yokohama has been participating in various motorsport events including FIA championships like WTCR (World Touring Car Cup) and Super GT. Motorsport not only gives us insights to develop better products but is also an extension of motoring lifestyle, which, we at Yokohama strive to provide motorists all over the world.

“With the Government recognising the sport, promoters and organisers are putting their best foot forward to further promote it and, we do see a changing scenario of Indian motorsport. Taking the global philosophy of association with motorsport ahead, we decided to participate in the INRC 2020,” he added.

INRC 2020 will see a shortened calendar with a total of five rounds of which two will be held in Itanagar in December, followed by three in Coimbatore, Hampi and Bengaluru.