Watch | What is Formula E racing?
A video explainer on Formula E racing.
Thirteen years after India’s debut Formula One race, the country will get to host its first ever Formula E race, on February 11, 2023 in Hyderabad.
What exactly is Formula E, and how is it different from Formula One?
The concept of Formula E was born to demonstrate the potential of electric vehicles and alternative energy solutions through motorsport. In other words, it is a green alternative to Formula One. In 2014, Beijing hosted the inaugural Formula E race. Since then, it has become the world’s first all-electric international single-seater championship.
But there are other things that make the Formula E race stand out.
Unlike Formula One cars which run on petrol, Formula E cars run exclusively on electric power. The Formula One car runs on a 1.6 litre V6 turbo engine accelerating at 15000 RPM and can reach a speed of 220 MPH. In Formula E, the single-seater car is powered by a 200KW battery and can top a maximum of 140MPH.
A Formula One Grand Prix race takes place over three days, with days reserved for practicing and qualifying before the final race. But in the case of Formula E, it's quicker - practicing, qualifying, and the final race all take place in a single day. A Formula One race typically takes place on a purpose-built racing track known as a Circuit.
And building these circuits can cost millions. But Formula E doesn’t require building dedicated circuits. The race happens in some of the world’s busiest city centres.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.