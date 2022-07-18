A video explainer on Formula E racing.

Thirteen years after India’s debut Formula One race, the country will get to host its first ever Formula E race, on February 11, 2023 in Hyderabad.

What exactly is Formula E, and how is it different from Formula One?

The concept of Formula E was born to demonstrate the potential of electric vehicles and alternative energy solutions through motorsport. In other words, it is a green alternative to Formula One. In 2014, Beijing hosted the inaugural Formula E race. Since then, it has become the world’s first all-electric international single-seater championship.

But there are other things that make the Formula E race stand out.

Unlike Formula One cars which run on petrol, Formula E cars run exclusively on electric power. The Formula One car runs on a 1.6 litre V6 turbo engine accelerating at 15000 RPM and can reach a speed of 220 MPH. In Formula E, the single-seater car is powered by a 200KW battery and can top a maximum of 140MPH.

A Formula One Grand Prix race takes place over three days, with days reserved for practicing and qualifying before the final race. But in the case of Formula E, it's quicker - practicing, qualifying, and the final race all take place in a single day. A Formula One race typically takes place on a purpose-built racing track known as a Circuit.

And building these circuits can cost millions. But Formula E doesn’t require building dedicated circuits. The race happens in some of the world’s busiest city centres.