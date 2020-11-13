W Series at eight F1 races next season

The all-female W Series will be showcased at eight Formula One races next season in a push for greater diversity in motorsports, organisers said on Thursday. It has yet to be decided at which of the races the W Series will also be held.

“We believe it is incredibly important to give everyone the chance to reach the highest levels of our sport,” F1 managing director of motorsport Ross Brawn said.

“Their partnership with Formula 1 next season shows our determination and commitment to showcase their exciting series and the importance of building greater diversity.”

British driver Jamie Chadwick won the inaugural W Series race in Hockenheim, Germany, last year. This season was cancelled because of the pandemic.