Volkswagen targets ITC crown in its tenth year

For Volkswagen India, there are a lot of reasons to celebrate as it commemorates its 10th year of participating in Indian motorsports. Its one-make series, the Ameo Cup, has been given the status of a national championship with pro and junior category winners crowned national champions in the Ameo Class.

The German manufacturer, also for the first time, has stepped up its involvement by fielding its factory team in the premier championship in the country, Indian Touring Cars category.

It had a great start in the first round in Coimbatore, winning all three races against nimble opponents like the Esteem which weigh far less than the Ventos that VW is using.

Keeps up good form

On Saturday, VW continued its good form in the series with a second-place finish despite the MMRT being a tough track with its long sweeping corners.

Sirish Vissa, head of VW motorsports India said, “First round was great, we exceeded our own expectations. But this is a track that’s quite different compared to the Kari speedway. Here the handling plays a much much bigger part. So we’re a little behind schedule. We were off compared to where we should be in terms of pace on Friday but we are working on it and next round should be better.”

Speaking about ten years of being involved in motorsports, Vissa added, “Our idea with one-make championship is to give the drivers, who have never had any kind of racing experience before, a chance to come in and compete. This is the core of our programme. On an average, we have nine guys or girls who come in every year.”

When asked about the allure of a national championship recognition, Vissa said, “As a manufacturer, for us, when we do the motorsport program, it makes zero difference because, as of right now, our main focus is on developing drivers, bringing in new technology into the sport and elevating the sport. The Ameo class from this year — there is a lot more weight to it. That is bragging rights for the driver. The recognition they get is much better. So from that point of view, it is making a big difference.”

Vissa also hoped more brands entered the ITC category and that VW was ready for a competitive fight saying, “We would love to do it. It brings value to a certain extent and other manufacturers need to come in and compete. This is a level playing field and it is something all of us can value out of. Winning ITC as a manufacturer is a big thing for it is the premier class of racing in India.”