Viswas Vijayaraj tops the premier Formula LGB4 class of the FMSCI National racing championship

The Formula LGB4 race winners Ahura Racing’s Viswas Vijayaraj (middle), Vishnu Prasad (second right)

ADVERTISEMENT

Ahura Racing’s Viswas Vijayaraj held his nerves in the final lap to finish on top in the premier Formula LGB4 class on the opening day of the second round of the 25th JK Tyre FMSCI National racing championship at the Kari Motor Speedway in Chettipalayam here on Saturday.

After the qualifying rounds in the morning, the post lunch session saw the rain pouring in and, it did throw in a big challenge to the drivers. But the more experienced of the stars in the FLGB4 class managed to bring out their best.

The safety car guided the drivers in the early part of the race and, once it pulled in, after the second lap, the battle royal began. Viswas enjoyed the lead but towards the end it turned out to be tough as MSport’s Vishnu Prasad, the defending champion, was breathing down his neck.

ADVERTISEMENT

Racers braving the wet on the opening day of the 25th JK Tyre National Racing Championship at Chettipalayam on Saturday | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Vishnu, who missed the first round, showed his class by hunting down one by one with each passing lap. The Chennai star finally tried hard to get past Viswas, but in vain.

The JK Tyre Novice Cup saw two different winners with Aman Nagdev (MSport) clinching the first race and Arjun Syam Nair (Momentum Motorsports) winning the second.

Anish D. Shetty, as expected, emerged a comfortable winner of the Royal Enfield Continental GT Cup.

The results (provisional):

JK Tyre Novice Cup: Race 1: 1. Aman Nagdev (MSport) 17:01.392; 2. Aadithya Parasuram (Hasten Performance) 17:01.952; 3. Joel Joseph (DTS Racing) 17:02.188. Race 2: 1. Arjun Syam Nair (Momentum Motorsports) 13:57.631; 2. Vinith Kumar (DTS Racing) 13:58.056; 3. Dhruvh Goswami (MSport) 14:05.215.

Formula LGB4: Race 1: 1. Viswas Vijayaraj (Ahura Racing) 36:14.152; 2. Vishnu Prasad (MSport) 36:14.708; 3. Tijil Rao (Dark Don Racing) 36:14.940.

JK Tyre presents Royal Enfield Continental GT Cup: Race 1: 1. Anish D. Shetty 12:31.641; 2. Navaneeth Kumar 12:32.170; 3. P.M. Soorya 12:37.382.