Vishnu regains title with double podium finish

Ruhaan and Anish also wear the crown

Chennai’s Vishnu Prasad (MSport) signed off on a merry note clinching a double podium and the much deserved title in the race for premier Formula LGB4 cars in the final round of the 24 th JK Tyre National Racing Championship at the Kari Motor Speedway here on Sunday.

It was the 14th title for the championship leader from Chennai. He started the day on a strong note, winning the opening race in a commanding manner. It was still not enough though, as only nine points separated Vishnu from T.S. Diljith of Dark Don Racing.

Sealing the deal

A top-of-the-podium finish in the final race by Diljith could upset Vishnu’s calculations. But, Vishnu had other ideas. He played a waiting game and caught up with the front-runners to finish third and seal the deal.

“It is good to come back and retain the title we last won in 2019. It was super tough this year as five drivers were in contention for the championship going into the final round. We really did not have the pace through the year and were just managing by being consistent,” said an elated Vishnu.

“We decided to attack and not to be sitting in the final race. Also, we kept our focus and managed to win. Tonight, we are going to enjoy,” he added.

Ruhaan Alva (MSport) and Anish D. Shetty (Hubli), as expected, clinched the JK Tyre Novice Cup and Royal Enfield Continental GT Cup titles.

The results (provisional):

Formula LGB4: Race 1 (15 laps): 1. Vishnu Prasad (MSport) 22:44.206; 2. T.S. Diljith (Dark Don Racing) 22:46.755; 3. Balaprasath (MSport) 22:51.546. Race 2: 1. Arya Singh (Dark Don); 2. Ashwin Datta (Dark Don); 3. Vishnu Prasad.

JK Tyre Novice Cup: Race 1: 1. Jaden R. Pariat (MSport) 15:41.357; 2. Aadithya Parasuram (Hasten Performance) 15:46.318; 3. Neym Rizvi (MSport) 15:46.513. Race 2: 1. Jaden 17:59.256; 2. Ruhaan 18:01.576; 3. Aadithya Parasuram 18:02.166.

RE GT Continental GT Cup: 1. Allwin Xavier (Thrissur) 17:28.877; 2. Meka Vidhuraj (Hyderabad) 17:31.885; 3. Anish D. Shetty (Hubli).