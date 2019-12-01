Vishnu clinches National racing championship title

Chennai’s Vishnu Prasad of MSport edged out his friend and teammate Raghul Rangasamy in the final race to clinch the coveted FLGB4 title in the JK Tyre–FMSCI National racing championship at the BIC here on Sunday.

Vishnu was not at his best the other day and defending champion Raghul had caught up with him on the points table. “We were dead-even on points (73) and knew it would go down to the wire,” said Vishnu, after the race.

It did with both Vishnu and Raghul, third and fourth on grid, giving their all for the title. Pole sitter Ashwin (Dark Don Racing) tried hard to stop an aggressive-looking Vishnu from going upfront. But the latter played it smart to go ahead before the safety car came in.

Trouble

Raghul realised this was his chance to play catch up. He was stuck in the middle but with three laps to go in the eight-lapper, Vishnu moved from the inside in Turn 1. Rohit Khanna (Dark Don) tried to close the door on him but ended up kissing Vishnu’s car a bit. That spelt trouble as Rohit bumped his teammate Sandeep, who flipped his car and, it eventually caught fire.

Raghul managed to sneak in on time and, from there, Vishnu, Ashwin and Raghul finished in that order under the safety car. For Vishnu it was his 13th title. “I want a couple more,” he said.

Raghul was not disappointed. “To be frank, I am happy that the title is within the team and between us,” he said.

The results (provisional):

JK FLGB4: 1. Vishnu Prasad 23:16.961; 2. Ashwin Datta; 3. Raghul Rangasamy.

JK Gixxer Cup: 1. Sanjeev Mhatre 23:28.022; 2. Syed Muzammil Ali; 3. Tanay Gaikwad.

JK Superbike 600cc: 1. P. Sai Rahil Shetty 12:21.241; 2. Gurvinder Singh; 3. Vishal Khubchandani.

JK Superbike 1000cc: 1. Rajini Krishnan 11:49.834; 2. Dilip Lalwani; 3. Simranjeet Singh.