Vishnu, Amir will fight it out in JK Tyre Novice Cup

No big threat for Ruhaan

It is going to be a royal battle between Vishnu Prasad (MSport) and Amir Sayed (Ahura Racing) in the premier Formula LGB4 class in the third round of the 24th JK Tyre FMSCI National racing championship this weekend.

The experienced Vishnu enjoyed a great start to the season, but could not prove his might in the second round as his car lacked the firepower. Amir made the best use of the situation for a maiden finish on top of the podium for his team.

But the championship leader Vishnu (34pts) from Chennai firmly believes that he has the ability to strike big.

However, Ruhaan Alva of MSport faces no such big threat in the JK Tyre Novice Cup. The youngster from Bengaluru has maintained a clean slate and is sitting pretty at the top of the table with 60 points.

Anish D. Shetty (Hubli) was the man in command in the JK Tyre Royal Enfield Continental GT Cup but a slight slip-up in the final race of the second round proved costly. The championship leader lost his position at the top to Allwin Xavier (Thrissur, 32 points).