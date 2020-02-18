Motorsport

Vietnam GP gets go-ahead despite virus fears

It has a very huge impact on Vietnam and Hanoi’s tourism, says deputy director of Hanoi’s tourism department

Vietnam’s inaugural Formula One Grand Prix will take place in Hanoi in April as planned, organisers said on Tuesday, avoiding the fate of the Chinese Grand Prix which was postponed over the deadly coronavirus outbreak.

The virus has trashed Asia’s sporting calendar.

But Vietnamese authorities said the country’s inaugural F1 race would go ahead as “scheduled” on April 5, Le Ngoc Chi, CEO of Vietnam Grand Prix told AFP.

“The time for the... F1 race will not be postponed or delayed,” Tran Trung Hieu, deputy director of Hanoi’s tourism department was quoted as saying by state media Tuesday.

“Although this is a sports event, it has a very huge impact on Vietnam and Hanoi’s tourism,” he said, adding all measures will be taken to ensure safety.

