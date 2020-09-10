Motorsport

Vettel to join Aston Martin F1 team from 2021

Sebastian Vettel

Sebastian Vettel   | Photo Credit: Peter Fox

Four times Formula One world champion Sebastian Vettel will race for Aston Martin, the renamed Racing Point team, from 2021, the Canadian-owned outfit said on Thursday.

The 33-year-old German replaces Mexican Sergio Perez, whose departure at the end of the 2020 season was announced on Wednesday.

“I am pleased to finally share this exciting news about my future. I'm extremely proud to say that I will become an Aston Martin driver in 2021,” Vettel said in a team statement.

