Vettel bids a musical adieu to Ferrari

Sebastian Vettel retained his composure and departed with a song in his final race for Ferrari at Sunday’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
On his final lap, slowing down round the Yas Marina Circuit, he surprised many by singing an Italian song about Ferrari on the team radio system. It was broadcast around the world.
Worst season
The four-time World champion German, who finished 14th to conclude his worst season with the Italian team, was presented with an enormous trophy by the team for whom he won 14 races.
In the race, his team-mate Charles Leclerc wore a racing helmet that carried a special ‘Danke Seb’ message.
“For sure, it was an emotional day with the mechanics waving goodbye on the grid,” said Vettel.
“I felt there was a different dynamic. I am sad for the guys. I will miss them, but I’m happy to embark on a new journey.”
Vettel is set to join Racing Point next season when it is re-branded as Aston Martin, replacing departing Mexican Sergio Perez, alongside Lance Stroll, son of team owner Canadian billionaire Lawrence Stroll.
