Veteran Rajini’s masterclass lights up the day

Dominant: Ahamed recorded a double in the Pro-Stock 165cc category.

CHENNAI

05 February 2022 22:18 IST

Finishes third, clinches his 10th National title and first in 10 years; Ryhana closes out the season on a winning note

Veteran Rajini Krishnan (RACR Castrol Power1 Ultimate) scripted a masterclass to finish third and seal the title in the premier Pro-Stock 301-400cc category on the concluding day of the fifth and final round of the MRF MMSC FMSCI Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship at the MMRT here on Saturday.

It was the 41-year old Chennai star’s first National crown in 10 years and 10th National championship.

Also annexing the National title was 19-year old Chennai collegian Alwin Sundar (AS Motorsports) in the Novice (Stock 165cc) category despite finishing second behind Allwin Xavier (Sparks Racing).

In the girls’ category, Ryhana Bee (RACR Castrol Power1 Ultimate), also from Chennai, marked her comeback after a year’s absence due to injury, by winning the fifth consecutive race. She had sealed the championship after the fourth round but ensured she closed out the season on a winning note.

Provisional results (six laps unless mentioned): Pro-Stock 301-400cc (race-2, 8 laps): 1. Rahil Shetty (Gusto Racing, Hyderabad) 15m, 12.661s); 2. Anish Damodara Shetty (Race Concepts, Bengaluru) 15:17.595; 3. Rajini Krishnan (RACR Castrol Power1 Ultimate, Chennai) 15:31.119. National champion: Rajini; Team championship: TVS Racing; Manufacturer championship: KTM.

Pro-Stock 165cc Open (race-2, 8 laps): 1. K.Y. Ahamed (TVS Racing, Chennai) 15:41.370; 2. Deepak Ravikumar (TVS Racing, Chennai) 15:41.461; 3. Rajiv Sethu (Idemitsu Honda SK69 Racing) 15:42.251. National champion: Jagan Kumar (TVS Racing, Chennai); Team championship: TVS Racing; Manufacturer championship: TVS.

Novice (Stock 165cc) (race-3): 1. Allwin Xavier (Sparks Racing, Thrissur) 12:53.797; 2. Alwin Sundar (AS Motorsports, Chennai) 12:54.438; 3. Jinendra Kiran Sangave (Sparks Racing, Kolhapur) 13:03.099. National champion: Alwin; Team Championship: Sparks Racing.

Girls (Stock 165cc) 5 laps: 1. Ryhana Bee (RACR Castrol Power1 Ultimate, Chennai) 10:53.980; 2. Lani Zena Fernandez (Speed Up Racing, Puducherry) 10:55.735; 3. Ann Jennifer (Sparks Racing, Chennai) 11:04.284. National champion: Ryhana Bee; Team Championship: RACR Castrol Power1 Ultimate.

TVS One-Make Championship (Open, Apache RR310): Race-1: 1. N. Jagadeesh 11:46.912; 2. S. Navaneeth Kumar 11:48.365; 3. Amarnath Menon 11:49.054; Race-2: 1. Amarnath (11:50.667); 2. P. Ananthraj 11:50.961; 3. Manoj Yesuadiyan 11:51.838. Champion: Amarnath.

Rookie (Apache RTR 200) (race-2): 1. Chiranth Viswanath 12:48.129; 2. Jinendra Kiran Sangave 12:48.443; 3. Shreyas Hareesh Cooparam 12:48.457; Race-3: 1. Chiranth (12:42.924); 2. Jinendra (12:43.614); 3. K.R. Tamizhinian 12:44.221. Champion: Jinendra. Idemitsu Honda India Talent Cup — NSF 250R (race-2, 8 laps): 1. Sarthak Chavan 14:45.513; 2. Kavin Quintal 14:54.015; 3. Mohsin Paramban 14:55.452. Champion: Kavin.

CBR 150 (race-2): 1. Theopaul Leander 17:13.251; 2. Siddesh Sawant 17:13.492; 3. Raheesh Khatri 17:14.100. Race-3: 1. Theopaul (13:03.492); 2. Siddesh (13:04.026); 3. Vivek Gaurav 13:04.517. Champion: Prakash Kamat.

Hornet 2.0 (support class, race-3): 1. G. Balaji 13:33.889; 2. Udayi Prakash 13:34.521; 3. Shankar Guru 13:38.138. Champion: Kevin Kannan.

TVS Media (Apache RTR 200, 5 laps): 1. Soham Thakur (11:46.045); 2. Manaal Mahatme (12:15.099); 3. Ajinkya Lad (12:16.537). Champion: Soham.