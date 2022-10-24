Verstappen wins U.S. Grand Prix, Red Bull takes constructors’ title

Verstappen gave Red Bull the Formula One constructors’ crown a day after the death of founder Dietrich Mateschitz

AFP Austin:
October 24, 2022 02:35 IST

Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the Oracle Red Bull Racing RB18 on track during the F1 U.S. Grand Prix at Circuit of The Americas on October 23, 2022 in Austin, Texas. | Photo Credit: AFP

Formula One world champion Max Verstappen won the USA Grand Prix on Sunday, giving Red Bull the Formula One constructors’ crown a day after the death of founder Dietrich Mateschitz.

Dutch driver Verstappen, who won for the second straight year in Austin, finished ahead of British Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc.

Verstappen had already locked up a second world title this season, and with the win gave Red Bull a fifth constructors' title.

