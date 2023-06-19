Verstappen wins Canadian Grand Prix and gives Red Bull 100th victory

June 19, 2023 02:08 am | Updated 02:08 am IST - Montreal

World champion Max Verstappen dominated the Canadian Grand Prix on Sunday to deliver his Red Bull team’s 100th win in Formula One.

Fernando Alonso for Aston Martin took second with Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton completing the podium in Montreal.

Pole-sitter Verstappen’s sixth win from eight races this season extended his lead at the top of the standings and continued his relentless march to a third successive world title.

“I’m very happy right now. 100th win for the team - it’s amazing,” Verstappen beamed.

“I never expected to be on these kind of numbers myself,” added the Dutch driver who took his F1 tally to 41 wins to draw level with the late Ayrton Senna.

The Ferraris of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz took fourth and fifth with Verstappen’s Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez in sixth.

Verstappen now takes a 69-point lead over the Mexican to Red Bull’s home race in Austria next month.

Alonso, placed third in the championship, reflected on a tough battle with his old sparring partner Hamilton for second place.

“Lewis was pushing all the race, I didn’t have a single lap I could relax. At the end Lewis had more pace, it was a tough race. It was 70 laps of qualifying today,” said the two-time former champion.

Hamilton said Mercedes were “slowly chipping away” at trying to produce a car to fight for race wins.

“The Astons moved away with their upgrades, but we are bringing some more soon.

“We knew this wouldn’t be our strongest circuit, we struggle on the low speed corners. We need to add rear downforce to the car, but I do believe we will get there at some stage.

“It’s quite an honour to be up there with two world champions,” said the seven-time champion after his podium appearance alongside Verstappen and Alonso.

