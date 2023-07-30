ADVERTISEMENT

Verstappen takes a crushing eighth win in a row in Belgian Grand Prix

July 30, 2023 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium

Red Bull’s record this year to 15 wins from 15 races – 12 grands prix and the three sprints.

Reuters

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen celebrates on the podium after winning the race alongside second placed Red Bull’s Sergio Perez and third placed Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc at Belgian Grand Prix on July 30, 2023. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Formula One championship leader Max Verstappen roared to a crushing eighth win in a row, one short of the all-time record, in a Red Bull one-two with Sergio Perez at the Belgian Grand Prix on Sunday.

Red Bull's 13th consecutive victory made the team the first in the sport's 73-year history to win the opening 12 races of a season.

Verstappen, who started sixth after a five-place grid penalty, extended his championship lead over Perez to 125 points after taking the chequered flag 22.3 seconds ahead of the Mexican.

Charles Leclerc, who started on pole for Ferrari, completed the podium with Lewis Hamilton fourth and securing fastest lap for Mercedes.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US