Verstappen sprints to pole

Max Verstappen.  

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen won Formula One’s first Saturday sprint race to secure pole position for the British Grand Prix and extend his championship lead over Lewis Hamilton to 33 points.

Seven-time World champion Hamilton will start alongside his Dutch rival on the front row after finishing second for Mercedes in a 17-lap race that offered three points for the winner, two for runner-up and one for third.

Hamilton’s teammate Valtteri Bottas was third in an experimental race that replaced the usual Saturday qualifying for the 10th round of the championship.


