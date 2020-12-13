Verstappen drives to a lights-to-flag win

Max Verstappen won the season-ending Abu Dhabi GP from pole position for Red Bull on Sunday. Mercedes completed the podium places in a processional race with Valtteri Bottas second and seven-time World champion Lewis Hamilton third.
The Dutchman’s success under the Yas Marina floodlights ended a run of six successive Abu Dhabi wins by Mercedes and was the 23-year-old’s second victory of the season and 10th of his career.
The results: 1. Verstappen (Red Bull) 1:36:28.645, 2. Bottas (Mercedes) +15.976, 3. Hamilton (Mercedes) 18.415, 4. Albon (Red Bull) 19.987, 5. Norris (McLaren) 60.729, 6. Sainz (McLaren) 65.662, 7. Ricciardo (Renault) 73.748, 8. Gasly (AlphaTauri) 89.718, 9. Ocon (Renault) 101.069, 10. Stroll (Racing Point) 102.738; +1 lap: 11. Kvyat (AlphaTauri), 12. Raikkonen (Alfa Romeo), 13. Leclerc (Ferrari), 14. Vettel (Ferrari), 15. Russell (Williams), 16. Giovinazzi (Alfa Romeo), 17. Latifi (Williams); 18. Magnussen (Haas). +2 laps: 19. Fittipaldi (Haas); DNF: Perez (Racing Point).
Final standings: Drivers: 1. Hamilton 347, 2. Bottas 223, 3. Verstappen 214, 4. Perez 125, 5. Ricciardo 119. Constructors: 1. Mercedes 573, 2. Red Bull 319, 3. McLaren 202, 4. Racing Point 195, 5. Renault 181.
