Motorsport

Verstappen drives to a lights-to-flag win

Maximum impact: Verstappen signed off in style.  

Max Verstappen won the season-ending Abu Dhabi GP from pole position for Red Bull on Sunday. Mercedes completed the podium places in a processional race with Valtteri Bottas second and seven-time World champion Lewis Hamilton third.

The Dutchman’s success under the Yas Marina floodlights ended a run of six successive Abu Dhabi wins by Mercedes and was the 23-year-old’s second victory of the season and 10th of his career.

The results: 1. Verstappen (Red Bull) 1:36:28.645, 2. Bottas (Mercedes) +15.976, 3. Hamilton (Mercedes) 18.415, 4. Albon (Red Bull) 19.987, 5. Norris (McLaren) 60.729, 6. Sainz (McLaren) 65.662, 7. Ricciardo (Renault) 73.748, 8. Gasly (AlphaTauri) 89.718, 9. Ocon (Renault) 101.069, 10. Stroll (Racing Point) 102.738; +1 lap: 11. Kvyat (AlphaTauri), 12. Raikkonen (Alfa Romeo), 13. Leclerc (Ferrari), 14. Vettel (Ferrari), 15. Russell (Williams), 16. Giovinazzi (Alfa Romeo), 17. Latifi (Williams); 18. Magnussen (Haas). +2 laps: 19. Fittipaldi (Haas); DNF: Perez (Racing Point).

Final standings: Drivers: 1. Hamilton 347, 2. Bottas 223, 3. Verstappen 214, 4. Perez 125, 5. Ricciardo 119. Constructors: 1. Mercedes 573, 2. Red Bull 319, 3. McLaren 202, 4. Racing Point 195, 5. Renault 181.

Related Topics
motorsport
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 13, 2020 10:04:29 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/motorsport/verstappen-drives-to-a-lights-to-flag-win/article33321825.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY