Two-wheeler racing | Fluent wins for Rajiv, Vignesh and Lani Zena

October 01, 2023 07:40 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - Chennai

Sports Bureau
Rajiv Sethu, who notched his seventh consecutive win in the Pro-Stock 301-400cc category.

Rajiv Sethu, who notched his seventh consecutive win in the Pro-Stock 301-400cc category.

Rajiv Sethu, Vignesh Goud and Lani Zena Fernandez took unassailable leads across various categories with fluent victories as the fourth and penultimate round of the MRF MMSC FMSCI Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship 2023 concluded at the Madras International Circuit, here on Sunday.

The spotlight was also on veteran Prabhu Arunagiri (Pacer Yamaha1) as he completed a grand double in the Pro-Stock 165cc Open category after surviving a stirring duel with K.Y. Ahamed (Petronas TVS Racing) despite starting fifth.

Provisional results (all 6 laps unless mentioned): National Championship – Pro-Stock 301-400cc Open (8 laps): 1. Rajiv Sethu (RACR Castrol Power 1 Ultimate) (15mins, 04.518secs); 2. Sarthak Chavan (Petronas TVS Racing) (15:05.091); 3. Rahil Pillarisetty (KTM Gusto Racing) (15:06.290).

Prabhu Arunagiri (5), who won a double in the Pro-Stock 165cc category.

Prabhu Arunagiri (5), who won a double in the Pro-Stock 165cc category.

Pro-Stock 165cc Open: 1. S. Prabhu Arunagiri (Pacer Yamaha1) (12:00.450); 2. K.Y. Ahamed (Petronas TVS Racing) (12:00.634); 3. Jagan Kumar (Petronas TVS Racing) (12:06.113).

Novice (Stock 165cc): 1. Vignesh Goud (Race’ists Motorcycle Club) (13:17.927); 2. Savion Sabu (Axor Sparks Racing) (13:18.431); 3. R.S. Abul Basim (Gulf Rockers Racing) (13:19.205).

Girls (Stock 165cc, 5 laps): 1. Lani Zena Fernandez (RACR Castrol Power 1 Ultimate) (11:12.128); 2. Ryhana Bee (Axor Sparks Racing) (11:12.328); 3. Jagatishree (One Racing) (11:17.191).

Idemitsu Honda India Talent Cup (NSF 250R): Race-1 (8 laps): 1. Kavin Quintal (15:06.431); 2. Mohsin P (15:22.491); 3. Raheesh Khatri (15:22.534).

Race-2: 1. Quintal (11:20.815); 2. Mohsin (11:34.391); 3. Johann Reeves Emmanuel (11:34.448).

Petronas TVS One-Make Championship – Open (Apache RR 310): Race-1, 8 laps: 1. Chiranth Vishwanath (15:26.971); 2. Senthilkumar C (15:32.850); 3. Romario John (15:36.798).

Race-2: 1. Chiranth (11:35.564); 2. Senthilkumar (11:35.647); 3. Alwin Sundar (11:40.329).

TVS E-Invitation Race (Apache RTE) 4 laps: 1. Chiranth (07:35.876); 2. Sarthak (07:38.922); 3. Jagan Kumar (07:41.402).

