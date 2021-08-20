Two FIA-backed events to make their debut in India

Formula Regional Championship and Formula 4 set to be launched

The FIA-backed Formula Regional Indian Championship and Formula 4 Indian Championship are set to make their debut in the country.

Hosted by Racing Promotions (RPPL), the championships will commence in February 2022, across four cities — New Delhi, Chennai, Coimbatore and Hyderabad.

The F4 Indian Championships and Formula Regional Indian Championships, which will be based on F3 cars, are both certified by the FIA.

In a first for India, FIA Super License points will be given to winners of these championships.

Additionally, Indian Racing League will run as a support race to Formula Regional and F4 India. It is also expected to act as a feeder series to promote talent to the two FIA licensed championships.

“An investment of ₹100 crore has already been made so far into cars and setting up street circuit infrastructure for India’s first-ever FIA Graded Street Circuit in Hyderabad,” according to the press release shared by the organisers.

In addition to Armaan Ebrahim and Aditya Patel, former Formula 1 driver Narain Karthikeyan and cricket legend Kapil Dev have come on board as mentors and advisors.