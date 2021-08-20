Motorsport

Two FIA-backed events to make their debut in India

Managing functionaries Armaan Ebrahim (Top left), Aditya Patel (top right) along with Akhilesh Reddy (seated left) and Navjeet Gadhoke look while posing with a race car during an event to launch the International Automobile Federation (FIA) approved Formula Regional Indian Championship F4 Indian Racing League in Mumbai on August 19, 2021.   | Photo Credit: AFP

The FIA-backed Formula Regional Indian Championship and Formula 4 Indian Championship are set to make their debut in the country.

Hosted by Racing Promotions (RPPL), the championships will commence in February 2022, across four cities — New Delhi, Chennai, Coimbatore and Hyderabad.

The F4 Indian Championships and Formula Regional Indian Championships, which will be based on F3 cars, are both certified by the FIA.

In a first for India, FIA Super License points will be given to winners of these championships.

Additionally, Indian Racing League will run as a support race to Formula Regional and F4 India. It is also expected to act as a feeder series to promote talent to the two FIA licensed championships.

“An investment of ₹100 crore has already been made so far into cars and setting up street circuit infrastructure for India’s first-ever FIA Graded Street Circuit in Hyderabad,” according to the press release shared by the organisers.

In addition to Armaan Ebrahim and Aditya Patel, former Formula 1 driver Narain Karthikeyan and cricket legend Kapil Dev have come on board as mentors and advisors.


Comments
