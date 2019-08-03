TVS Racing’s Sivanesan and Ahamed to start from front row

Sivanesan Sethu came up with a stunning lap to complete a 1-2 starting line-up for TVS Racing in the Pro-Stock 301-400cc category qualifying session in the third round of the MRF-MMSC FMSCI National motorcycle racing championship here on Friday.

Sivanesan clocked a sizzling 1min, 54.325s, followed by teammate and fellow Chennai rider K.Y. Ahamed (1:54.871). Hyderabad’s Rahil Shetty of Sparks Racing (1:55.001) completed the front row for Saturday’s race.

Idemitsu Honda Ten10 Racing, led by Bengaluru riders Anish Shetty (1:57.384), and Abhishek Vasudev (1:59.890), and Chennai’s Aravind Balakrishnan (2:00.969), qualified for the top three spots in that order in the Pro-Stock 201-300cc class.

Ryhana impresses

Championship leader Ryhana Bee of Sparks Racing (2:11.216), teammate Ann Jennifer (2:12.189) and Speed Demonz Racing’s Lani Zena Fernandez (2:14.007) were the top three qualifiers in the girls’ category.

Lighting up the day’s proceedings was a bunch of teenagers, led by 15-year-old Mohammed Mikail from Chennai.

He scorched the track in the Idemitsu Honda India Talent Cup riding the FIM Moto3-spec NSF 250R bikes to take pole position in 1:48.949.

Jagan, a seven-time National champion, had a disappointing run with a 2:03.413 and came in ninth.