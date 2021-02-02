Motorsport

TVS Racing riders reign

Champion squad: The TVS Racing outfit that put on a winning show in Hampi recently. Special Arrangement.  

TVS Racing’s R. Nataraj won the INRC title in the Group A upto 500cc category and teammate Samuel Jacob claimed the Super Sport Group B upto 260cc category in the final event of the season held here recently.

The team’s other riders, Pinkesh Thakkar won the Group B Scooter Class while Aishwarya Pissay won the Group B Ladies Class.

The team also won the Tuners Trophy in all classes.

