Tight title race ahead of final round of the MRF MMSC FMSCI Indian National Car Racing Championship 2023

The battles for titles in both MRF F2000 and F1600 are as close as they can get, with a maximum of 75 points on offer across three races

December 15, 2023 06:13 pm | Updated 06:13 pm IST - Chennai

Sports Bureau
Gurunath Meiyappan (27) leads the championship in the Indian Touring Cars category.

Gurunath Meiyappan (27) leads the championship in the Indian Touring Cars category. | Photo Credit: File Photo

The fourth and final round of the MRF MMSC FMSCI Indian National Car Racing Championship 2023 will be held at the Madras International Circuit this weekend with a compact card of seven races across six categories. Headlining the weekend’s programme will be the two MRF Formula categories – the 2000 and 1600. Other categories include the ever-popular touring cars in three classes and the Formula LGB 1300.

The battles for titles in both MRF F2000 and F1600 are as close as they can get, with a maximum of 75 points on offer across three races.

The standings

Sandeep Kumar leads the championship table in the MRF Formula 2000 category.

Sandeep Kumar leads the championship table in the MRF Formula 2000 category. | Photo Credit: File Photo

Experienced campaigner Sandeep Kumar heads the points table in the MRF F2000 with a tally of 118 points, well clear of Arya Singh (93). Chetan Korada (91) is placed third ahead of the youngster Aditya Swaminathan (86).

The MRF F1600 has boiled down to a three-way battle involving Chetan Surineni (87), Veer Amar Sheth (82.5) and Viswas Vijayaraj (54).

The touring cars categories have two races scheduled with a maximum of 50 points. In the premier Indian Touring Cars class, Gurunath Meiyappan of Race Concepts, who won three of the eight races, requires just five more points to clinch the championship ahead of Team N1 Racing’s Biren Pithawalla (95).

