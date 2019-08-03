Three in a row for Rajiv Sethu

International rider Rajiv Sethu (Idemitsu Honda Ten10 Racing) notched up his third win in a row in the Pro-Stock 165cc class, while Hyderabad’s Rahil Shetty (Sparks Racing) held his nerve to pull off a brilliant victory in the premier Pro-Stock 301-400cc category in the third round of the MRF MMSC FMSCI Indian National motorcycle racing championship at the MMRT here on Saturday.

Impressive wins

Also scoring impressive wins were Bengaluru-based Anish Shetty, who led a podium sweep for Idemitsu Honda Ten10 Racing in the Pro-Stock 201-300cc, and Venkatesan, who topped the Novice (Stock 165cc) race.

Sethu, who missed the first round due to international commitments, is playing catch up as his hat-trick of wins has now taken him to the third position (75 points) on the leaderboard, behind TVS Racing’s Jagan Kumar (94) and teammate Sarath Kumar (78).

The results (provisional):

National c'ship: Pro-Stock 301-400cc: Race-1: 1. Rahil Shetty (Sparks Racing) 11:41.443s; 2. Deepak Ravikumar (TVS Racing) 11:41.990; 3. K.Y. Ahamed (TVS Racing) 11:42.201.

Pro-Stock 201-300cc: Race-1: 1. Anish Shetty (Idemitsu Honda Ten10 Racing) 12:11.667; 2. Abhishek Vasudev (Idemitsu Honda Ten10 Racing) 12:20.100; 3. Aravind Balakrishnan (Idemitsu Honda Ten10 Racing) 12:20.245.

Pro-Stock 165cc: Race-1: 1. Rajiv Sethu (Idemitsu Honda Ten10 Racing) 12:01.973; 2. Jagan Kumar (TVS Racing) 12:02.073; 3. Sarath Kumar (Idemitsu Honda Ten10 Racing) 12:02.833.

Novice (Stock 165cc): Race-1: 1. I. Venkatesan (Motomaniacz Racing) 13:06.397; 2. P. Mohan Babu (Rockers Racing) 13:06.447; 3. Abhimanyu Gautam (Sparks Racing) 13:06.628.

One-Make c’ship: Idemitsu Honda India Talent Cup–NSF 250R: Race-1: 1. Md. Mikail (Chennai) 11:04.391; 2. Varoon Sadasivam (Chennai) 11:12.581; 3. Kritik Vasant Habib (Gadag) 11:13.432.

CBR 150 (Novice): Race-1: 1. Lal Nunsanga (Aizawl) 13:16.118; 2. Samuel Martin (Bengaluru) 13:16.240; 3. S. Deepak Kumar (Chennai) 13:16.528.

TVS Open (RR 310): Race-1: 1. S. Kannan (Chennai) 11:54.079; 2. P.M. Soorya (Chennai) 12:02.607; 3. R. Aravind Ganesh (Chennai) 12:02.680.

Novice (RTR 200): Race-1: 1. I. Venkatesan (Chennai) 13:24.694; 2. Lakshmipathy Balaji (Vellore) 13:25.047; 3. Ullas Santrupt Nanda (Bengaluru) 13:25.380.

Girls (RTR 200, 5 laps): 1. Nivetha Jessica (Chennai) 11:30.986; 2. Lani Zena Fernandez (Puducherry) 11:31.075; 3. Lakiya Lee Charles (Chennai) 11:32.354.