Testing times for TVS Racing riders

Team TVS Racing is accustomed to a busy calendar, with various national and international assignments through the year. But the lockdown has thrown a spanner in the works, upsetting their preparations.

“These are trying times, and staying indoors for a long period can be tough. However, our racing calendars have been rescheduled and I am hoping we are out of this pandemic soon, so that I can return to action,” said Dakar Rally specialist K.P. Aravind.

Team’s support

The team, he said, has been very supportive.

“I am undergoing extensive cognitive and physical training at home. I even took part in TVS Racing Masterclass online sessions on TVS Apache’s Instagram handle.”

An indoor routine is not new to him. “When I was recovering [from injuries], the doctor had advised indoor fitness routines, which are now helping me stay fit,” he said.

Critical period

Harith Noah, the newest addition to the list of Dakar riders from India, said this is an extremely critical period for the country.

The Kerala youngster had planned to train in India in the first half of the year and then in France with his teammates. “It has been postponed, for now. And, of course, all the races which I was to take part in have also been pushed,” he said.

Aishwarya Pissay, who won the FIM World Cup in the women’s category last year, agreed that these are tough times for everyone.

“However, the only solace is I get to spend more time with my family. The key, professionally, is to stay productive.”

Jagan Kumar, an eight-time Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship (INMRC) winner, said he has been studying his previous races and watching MotoGP and Asian GP videos.

The Chennai rider said he was missing his motorcycle.

First thing to do

“Once this lockdown is over, the first thing we will do is practise either on the tarmac or dirt track training. I really want to get on the motorcycle quickly.”

B. Selvaraj, the TVS Racing’s Team Manager, has advised the riders to follow the strategies and also to make the most of their time with loved ones.

Riders have also been supporting their local communities by donating food to the needy and taking care of pets in the nearby areas.

They are also educating people on the pandemic and how one can stay safe and hygienic at all times.